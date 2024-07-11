2024 ISCO Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 ISCO Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

July 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Luke Clanton Luke Clanton waves after making his putt on the sixth hole during the third round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 ISCO Championship purse is set for $4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $720,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 ISCO Championship field is headed by Luke Clanton, Michael Thorbjornsen, JJ Spaun and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament being the first of two events opposite a doubleheader in Scotland in the stretch run to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

This is the 32nd PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 300 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for additional or opposite-field events. The winner gets 25.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

2024 ISCO Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $720,000
2 $436,000
3 $276,000
4 $196,000
5 $164,000
6 $145,000
7 $135,000
8 $125,000
9 $117,000
10 $109,000
11 $101,000
12 $93,000
13 $85,000
14 $77,000
15 $73,000
16 $69,000
17 $65,000
18 $61,000
19 $57,000
20 $53,000
21 $49,000
22 $45,000
23 $41,800
24 $38,600
25 $35,400
26 $32,200
27 $31,000
28 $29,800
29 $28,600
30 $27,400
31 $26,200
32 $25,000
33 $23,800
34 $22,800
35 $21,800
36 $20,800
37 $19,800
38 $19,000
39 $18,200
40 $17,400
41 $16,600
42 $15,800
43 $15,000
44 $14,200
45 $13,400
46 $12,600
47 $11,800
48 $11,160
49 $10,600
50 $10,280
51 $10,040
52 $9,800
53 $9,640
54 $9,480
55 $9,400
56 $9,320
57 $9,240
58 $9,160
59 $9,080
60 $9,000
61 $8,920
62 $8,840
63 $8,760
64 $8,680
65 $8,600

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.