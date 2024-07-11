The 2024 ISCO Championship purse is set for $4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $720,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 ISCO Championship field is headed by Luke Clanton, Michael Thorbjornsen, JJ Spaun and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament being the first of two events opposite a doubleheader in Scotland in the stretch run to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

This is the 32nd PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 300 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for additional or opposite-field events. The winner gets 25.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

2024 ISCO Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout