2024 ISCO Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 ISCO Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harry Hall, who earns his second PGA Tour win with a victory at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Hall earned his first-career PGA Tour win on the third hole of a wild, five-man playoff after he, Zac Blair, Matt NeSmith, Pierceson Coody and Rico Hoey finished regulation tied on 22-under 266.

On the first playoff hole, Hoey and Blair were eliminated with bogeys. On the second playoff hole, again played on the par-4 18th, all three players made par, including Coody, who had to hit his second shot from the muddy base of the water hazard on the right side of the hole.

Moving to the par-3 ninth for the third playoff hole, all three players missed the green, but Hall chipped in from pin high across the green for a winning birdie that could not be matched.

Hall won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

ISCO Championship recap notes

Hall earned 25 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Hall earned 300 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the opposite-field level for this event.

A total of 67 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Luke Clanton was not paid for his finish as he is an amateur.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 British Open Championship.

2024 ISCO Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details