2024 ISCO Championship final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Harry Hall
The 2024 ISCO Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Harry Hall, who earns his second PGA Tour win with a victory at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Hall earned his first-career PGA Tour win on the third hole of a wild, five-man playoff after he, Zac Blair, Matt NeSmith, Pierceson Coody and Rico Hoey finished regulation tied on 22-under 266.

On the first playoff hole, Hoey and Blair were eliminated with bogeys. On the second playoff hole, again played on the par-4 18th, all three players made par, including Coody, who had to hit his second shot from the muddy base of the water hazard on the right side of the hole.

Moving to the par-3 ninth for the third playoff hole, all three players missed the green, but Hall chipped in from pin high across the green for a winning birdie that could not be matched.

Hall won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

ISCO Championship recap notes

Hall earned 25 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Hall earned 300 FedEx Cup points as a PGA Tour member, with the PGA Tour points offered at the opposite-field level for this event.

A total of 67 (of 156) players finished the tournament after a 36-hole cut was made in this event. Luke Clanton was not paid for his finish as he is an amateur.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 British Open Championship.

2024 ISCO Championship final leaderboard, results Pavond prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Harry Hall -22 66 67 64 69 266 $720,000
P2 Matt NeSmith -22 67 67 68 64 266 $268,000
P2 Pierceson Coody -22 61 67 68 70 266 $268,000
P2 Zac Blair -22 70 64 68 64 266 $268,000
P2 Rico Hoey -22 64 66 67 69 266 $268,000
T6 Ben Taylor -20 68 68 67 65 268 $130,500
T6 S.Y. Noh -20 69 66 68 65 268 $130,500
T6 Sam Bairstow -20 69 67 62 70 268 $130,500
T6 Neal Shipley -20 67 65 66 70 268 $130,500
T10 Chan Kim -19 69 66 71 63 269 $93,000
T10 Brandon Wu -19 67 66 67 69 269 $93,000
T10 Lanto Griffin -19 65 67 67 70 269 $93,000
T10 Chez Reavie -19 68 62 69 70 269 $93,000
T10 Johannes Veerman -19 66 65 67 71 269 $93,000
15 Patrick Fishburn -18 66 69 67 68 270 $73,000
T16 Maximilian Rottluff -17 66 70 69 66 271 $61,000
T16 Mac Meissner -17 69 66 68 68 271 $61,000
T16 Adrien Saddier -17 68 68 66 69 271 $61,000
T16 Angel Hidalgo -17 65 66 70 70 271 $61,000
T16 Andy Sullivan -17 65 66 69 71 271 $61,000
T21 Callum Tarren -16 68 67 68 69 272 $43,600
T21 Ryan Moore -16 70 65 67 70 272 $43,600
T21 Austin Smotherman -16 67 68 66 71 272 $43,600
T21 Cody Gribble -16 69 65 66 72 272 $43,600
T25 Henrik Norlander -15 67 66 70 70 273 $30,733
T25 William McGirt -15 68 67 67 71 273 $30,733
T25 Sam Ryder -15 69 65 68 71 273 $30,733
T25 Spencer Cross -15 69 65 68 71 273 $30,733
T25 Kevin Chappell -15 68 67 65 73 273 $30,733
T25 Matthis Besard -15 67 63 70 73 273 $30,733
T31 Andrea Pavan -14 65 71 70 68 274 $23,400
T31 Dylan Wu -14 67 68 70 69 274 $23,400
T31 Ryan McCormick -14 65 68 72 69 274 $23,400
T31 Cooper Musselman -14 71 62 72 69 274 $23,400
T31 Ben Silverman -14 67 68 67 72 274 $23,400
T31 Jacques Kruyswijk -14 66 67 67 74 274 $23,400
T37 Tom Vaillant -13 66 66 74 69 275 $17,400
T37 David Lipsky -13 69 67 68 71 275 $17,400
T37 Fabrizio Zanotti -13 66 70 68 71 275 $17,400
T37 Russell Knox -13 67 68 69 71 275 $17,400
T37 Luke Clanton (a) -13 70 65 69 71 275 $0
T37 Hayden Springer -13 64 67 73 71 275 $17,400
T37 Ricardo Gouveia -13 67 67 69 72 275 $17,400
T37 Alex Smalley -13 67 64 70 74 275 $17,400
T45 MJ Daffue -12 69 67 70 70 276 $12,362
T45 J.J. Spaun -12 69 67 70 70 276 $12,362
T45 Chad Ramey -12 67 69 69 71 276 $12,362
T45 Kevin Tway -12 67 69 68 72 276 $12,362
T45 Lukas Nemecz -12 68 65 71 72 276 $12,362
T50 Jonathan Byrd -11 70 65 71 71 277 $10,307
T50 Patton Kizzire -11 66 67 71 73 277 $10,307
T50 Francesco Laporta -11 65 68 67 77 277 $10,307
T53 Roger Sloan -10 67 68 73 70 278 $9,720
T53 Brandt Snedeker -10 68 68 69 73 278 $9,720
T55 Andrew Wilson -9 65 69 75 70 279 $9,360
T55 Sebastian Friedrichsen -9 70 66 72 71 279 $9,360
T55 S.H. Kim -9 67 69 70 73 279 $9,360
T55 Marcus Kinhult -9 70 65 70 74 279 $9,360
T59 Nick Hardy -8 69 67 73 71 280 $9,040
T59 Hayden Buckley -8 66 66 75 73 280 $9,040
T59 Aaron Baddeley -8 69 67 70 74 280 $9,040
T59 Troy Merritt -8 67 68 70 75 280 $9,040
63 Garrick Higgo -7 67 64 75 75 281 $8,840
T64 Kevin Kisner -6 70 66 77 69 282 $8,680
T64 Bill Haas -6 68 67 75 72 282 $8,680
T64 James Hahn -6 68 68 69 77 282 $8,680
67 Paul Barjon -4 68 68 75 73 284 $8,520

