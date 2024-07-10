2024 Amundi Evian Championship purse, winner's share, LPGA Tour prize money payout this week
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Amundi Evian Championship purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout this week

July 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee

The 2024 Amundi Evian Championship purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,200,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Amundi Evian Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 17th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event is the fourth of five major championships this season, played near Lake Geneva in France.

With 132 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 650 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Amundi Evian Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,200,000
2 $754,606
3 $547,410
4 $423,465
5 $340,841
6 $278,871
7 $233,426
8 $204,507
9 $183,849
10 $167,323
11 $154,926
12 $144,594
13 $135,506
14 $127,246
15 $119,808
16 $113,198
17 $107,419
18 $102,459
19 $98,327
20 $95,022
21 $91,721
22 $88,411
23 $85,111
24 $81,801
25 $78,912
26 $76,023
27 $73,125
28 $70,231
29 $67,342
30 $64,864
31 $62,382
32 $59,904
33 $57,426
34 $54,944
35 $52,882
36 $50,816
37 $48,754
38 $46,683
39 $44,617
40 $42,967
41 $41,317
42 $39,666
43 $38,007
44 $36,357
45 $35,118
46 $33,874
47 $32,635
48 $31,397
49 $30,158
50 $28,919
51 $28,096
52 $27,269
53 $26,437
54 $25,618
55 $24,786
56 $23,959
57 $23,136
58 $22,309
59 $21,486
60 $20,658
61 $20,247
62 $19,826
63 $19,419
64 $19,008
65 $18,587

