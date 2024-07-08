2024 BMW International Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 BMW International Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ewen Ferguson, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Munich, Germany.

Ferguson won on the DP World Tour with a convincing two-shot win on 18-under 270. A final-round 68 was good enough to beat David Micheluzzi and Jordan Smith for the title in Germany.

Matthew Southgate and Connor Syme finished in joint fourth place, two shots behind the joint runners-up.

Ferguson won the €392,710.62 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

BMW International Open recap notes

Ferguson earned 20 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 26th completed event of the season.

Ferguson earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship.

2024 BMW International Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details