2024 BMW International Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
July 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Ewen Ferguson MUNICH, GERMANY - JULY 07: Ewen Ferguson of Scotland poses with the trophy after winning the BMW International Open on the 18th hole during day four of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 07, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
The 2024 BMW International Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ewen Ferguson, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Munich, Germany.

Ferguson won on the DP World Tour with a convincing two-shot win on 18-under 270. A final-round 68 was good enough to beat David Micheluzzi and Jordan Smith for the title in Germany.

Matthew Southgate and Connor Syme finished in joint fourth place, two shots behind the joint runners-up.

Ferguson won the €392,710.62 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

BMW International Open recap notes

Ferguson earned 20 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 26th completed event of the season.

Ferguson earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship.

2024 BMW International Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ewen Ferguson -18 67 64 71 68 270 €392,710.62
T2 David Micheluzzi -16 66 70 68 68 272 €199,820.41
T2 Jordan Smith -16 69 67 66 70 272 €199,820.41
T4 Matthew Southgate -14 71 65 68 70 274 €106,724.89
T4 Connor Syme -14 70 67 70 67 274 €106,724.89
T6 Matthis Besard -13 72 66 69 68 275 €69,301.88
T6 Jens Dantorp -13 71 68 64 72 275 €69,301.88
T6 Rikuya Hoshino -13 70 67 69 69 275 €69,301.88
T9 Filippo Celli -12 71 70 67 68 276 €45,046.22
T9 Ross Fisher -12 69 70 68 69 276 €45,046.22
T9 Romain Langasque -12 68 65 70 73 276 €45,046.22
T9 Thomas Pieters -12 69 70 71 66 276 €45,046.22
T13 Jack Davidson -11 72 68 70 67 277 €35,497.96
T13 Julien Guerrier -11 73 64 71 69 277 €35,497.96
T13 Patrick Reed -11 67 69 68 73 277 €35,497.96
16 Bernd Wiesberger -10 69 67 72 70 278 €32,571.88
T17 Thomas Aiken -9 72 68 67 72 279 €29,876.81
T17 Thomas Bjørn -9 69 68 70 72 279 €29,876.81
T17 Ryan Fox -9 69 71 70 69 279 €29,876.81
T20 Sean Crocker -8 71 67 71 71 280 €25,443.69
T20 Frederic Lacroix -8 73 67 69 71 280 €25,443.69
T20 Tom Lewis -8 72 66 70 72 280 €25,443.69
T20 Haotong Li -8 70 67 74 69 280 €25,443.69
T20 Keita Nakajima -8 69 69 72 70 280 €25,443.69
T20 Jeremy Paul -8 71 70 69 70 280 €25,443.69
T20 Andrew Wilson -8 72 69 68 71 280 €25,443.69
T27 Jannik De Bruyn -7 70 70 69 72 281 €21,252.58
T27 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -7 71 68 71 71 281 €21,252.58
T27 Frank Kennedy -7 67 74 70 70 281 €21,252.58
T27 Lukas Nemecz -7 70 67 75 69 281 €21,252.58
T27 Matthias Schwab -7 74 67 71 69 281 €21,252.58
T32 Louis De Jager -6 70 71 71 70 282 €16,921.21
T32 Calum Hill -6 69 68 74 71 282 €16,921.21
T32 Andrew Johnston -6 70 67 73 72 282 €16,921.21
T32 Martin Kaymer -6 69 72 70 71 282 €16,921.21
T32 Mikko Korhonen -6 71 70 69 72 282 €16,921.21
T32 Matti Schmid -6 70 69 72 71 282 €16,921.21
T32 Brandon Stone -6 71 69 69 73 282 €16,921.21
T32 Fabrizio Zanotti -6 71 70 69 72 282 €16,921.21
T40 James Morrison -5 69 72 66 76 283 €13,860.38
T40 Renato Paratore -5 71 70 73 69 283 €13,860.38
T40 Brandon Robinson Thompson -5 70 68 71 74 283 €13,860.38
T40 Gunner Wiebe -5 74 66 70 73 283 €13,860.38
T44 Manuel Elvira -4 71 68 73 72 284 €12,243.33
T44 Gavin Green -4 71 69 72 72 284 €12,243.33
T44 Daan Huizing -4 70 70 72 72 284 €12,243.33
T47 Matteo Manassero -3 75 66 71 73 285 €11,088.30
T47 Jesper Svensson -3 71 68 70 76 285 €11,088.30
T49 Joe Dean -2 68 70 69 79 286 €9,933.27
T49 Scott Jamieson -2 71 69 73 73 286 €9,933.27
T49 Eddie Pepperell -2 69 71 77 69 286 €9,933.27
T52 Joel Girrbach -1 71 70 71 75 287 €8,223.82
T52 Jordan Gumberg -1 68 72 73 74 287 €8,223.82
T52 Kristian Krogh Johannessen -1 70 70 76 71 287 €8,223.82
T52 Søren Kjeldsen -1 69 71 75 72 287 €8,223.82
T52 Joost Luiten -1 68 73 72 74 287 €8,223.82
T57 Darren Fichardt E 68 69 73 78 288 €7,045.69
T57 Casey Jarvis E 67 72 76 73 288 €7,045.69
T57 Freddy Schott E 70 71 75 72 288 €7,045.69
T57 Johannes Veerman E 72 69 74 73 288 €7,045.69
T61 Luke Donald 1 71 69 75 74 289 €6,352.67
T61 Jeff Winther 1 69 68 71 81 289 €6,352.67
63 Ugo Coussaud 2 71 70 71 78 290 €6,006.16
T64 Grant Forrest 4 70 71 81 70 292 €5,659.65
T64 Jeong Weon Ko 4 69 70 73 80 292 €5,659.65

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

