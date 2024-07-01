Patrick Cantlay withdraws from 2024 John Deere Classic

Patrick Cantlay withdrew from this week's 2024 John Deere Classic on Monday, changing the field for this week's PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Cantlay was committed to the field at the tournament deadline, and he finished in the top five in his last two PGA Tour starts. He was a surprising commit to the field.

Now Cantlay will not participate in the event in the Quad Cities, meaning defending champion Sepp Straka is now the highest-ranked player in the field.

There are now just seven top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking in the field. Jordan Spieth is liekly to be the biggest fan attraction for the week.

Cantlay has not given a reason for the withdrawal. Whatever the reason, Cantlay's absence is a negative for one of the cult-classic tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

Cantlay is replaced in the tournament field by Russell Knox. As the pre-tournament betting favorite, Cantlay exiting the tournament will dramatically shift the pre-tournament betting odds.

There are still four places in the field to be decided by the John Deere Classic Monday qualifier.