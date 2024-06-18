The 2024 Travelers Championship purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Travelers Championship field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and more of the world's best players.

The 71-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the final Signature event of the season.

A cut will not be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

This is the 28th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for Signature events. The winner gets 66 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

2024 Travelers Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $3,600,000 2 $2,160,000 3 $1,360,000 4 $960,000 5 $800,000 6 $720,000 7 $670,000 8 $620,000 9 $580,000 10 $540,000 11 $500,000 12 $460,000 13 $420,000 14 $380,000 15 $360,000 16 $340,000 17 $320,000 18 $300,000 19 $280,000 20 $260,000 21 $240,500 22 $223,500 23 $207,500 24 $191,500 25 $175,500 26 $159,500 27 $153,000 28 $147,000 29 $141,000 30 $135,000 31 $129,000 32 $123,000 33 $117,000 34 $112,000 35 $107,000 36 $102,000 37 $97,000 38 $93,000 39 $89,000 40 $85,000 41 $81,000 42 $77,000 43 $73,000 44 $69,000 45 $65,000 46 $61,000 47 $57,000 48 $53,500 49 $51,000 50 $50,000 51 $49,000 52 $48,000 53 $47,000 54 $46,500 55 $46,000 56 $45,500 57 $45,000 58 $44,500 59 $44,000 60 $43,500 61 $43,000 62 $42,500 63 $42,000 64 $41,500 65 $41,000 66 $40,500 67 $40,000 68 $39,500 69 $39,000 70 $38,500 71 $38,000

2024 Travelers Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Travelers Championship purse? The 2024 Travelers Championship purse is $20 million.

How much is the 2024 Travelers Championship winner's share? The 2024 Travelers Championship winner's share is $3,600,000.

What is the 2024 Travelers Championship field size? The 2024 Travelers Championship field features 71 players.