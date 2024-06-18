2024 Travelers Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
June 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The 2024 Travelers Championship purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Travelers Championship field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and more of the world's best players.

The 71-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the final Signature event of the season.

A cut will not be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

This is the 28th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for Signature events. The winner gets 66 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,160,000
3 $1,360,000
4 $960,000
5 $800,000
6 $720,000
7 $670,000
8 $620,000
9 $580,000
10 $540,000
11 $500,000
12 $460,000
13 $420,000
14 $380,000
15 $360,000
16 $340,000
17 $320,000
18 $300,000
19 $280,000
20 $260,000
21 $240,500
22 $223,500
23 $207,500
24 $191,500
25 $175,500
26 $159,500
27 $153,000
28 $147,000
29 $141,000
30 $135,000
31 $129,000
32 $123,000
33 $117,000
34 $112,000
35 $107,000
36 $102,000
37 $97,000
38 $93,000
39 $89,000
40 $85,000
41 $81,000
42 $77,000
43 $73,000
44 $69,000
45 $65,000
46 $61,000
47 $57,000
48 $53,500
49 $51,000
50 $50,000
51 $49,000
52 $48,000
53 $47,000
54 $46,500
55 $46,000
56 $45,500
57 $45,000
58 $44,500
59 $44,000
60 $43,500
61 $43,000
62 $42,500
63 $42,000
64 $41,500
65 $41,000
66 $40,500
67 $40,000
68 $39,500
69 $39,000
70 $38,500
71 $38,000

