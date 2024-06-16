2024 US Open money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 US Open money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

June 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Bryson DeChambeau
The 2024 US Open prize money payout is from the $21.5 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Pinehurst No. 2 in Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the US Open prize pool is at $4,300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,322,000 in USGA-paid and PGA Tour prize money today. The US Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 20 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $38.678.

The US Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard is topped by DeChambeau, who seeks to capture a second US Open title.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 US Open from the correct 2024 US Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 60 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. Three amateurs made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The 2024 US Open prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the USGA modifying the purse payout down the leaderboard if more than 60 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid. Every professional who misses the cut earns $10,000, and that money is counted toward the total purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 750 FedEx Cup points, as will be the practice for all major events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 100 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a five-year PGA Tour exemption, into the Signature events for the rest of the year, and there's a 10-year US Open exemption waiting, too.

2024 US Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,300,000
2 $2,322,000
3 $1,445,062
4 $1,013,040
5 $843,765
6 $748,154
7 $674,491
8 $604,086
9 $546,720
10 $502,174
11 $458,280
12 $423,729
13 $394,829
14 $364,407
15 $338,332
16 $316,602
17 $299,218
18 $281,834
19 $264,450
20 $247,067
21 $232,073
22 $217,080
23 $202,521
24 $189,048
25 $177,314
26 $167,319
27 $159,713
28 $152,977
29 $146,458
30 $139,939
31 $133,420
32 $126,901
33 $120,382
34 $114,515
35 $109,735
36 $104,954
37 $100,391
38 $96,045
39 $91,699
40 $87,353
41 $83,007
42 $78,661
43 $74,315
44 $69,969
45 $65,623
46 $61,712
47 $57,801
48 $54,107
49 $51,934
50 $49,761
51 $48,457
52 $47,370
53 $46,501
54 $46,067
55 $45,632
56 $45,197
57 $44,763
58 $44,328
59 $43,894
60 $43,459
61 $43,024
62 $42,590
63 $42,155
64 $41,721
65 $41,286
66 $40,851
67 $40,417
68 $39,982
69 $39,548
70 $39,113
71 $38,678

