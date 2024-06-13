2024 US Open Thursday first round hole locations, pin placements, weather forecast

The 2024 US Open Thursday pin sheet has been released for the first round, when we'll start the process to determine a new US Open champion. The Thursday hole locations at Pinehurst No. 2 aren't as well known because it's been a decade since the club hosted the national championship.

Let's look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the US Open setup team.

2024 US Open Thursday first round pin placements

Some things to note:

The hole locations across the board are not going to be as tight to the edges as other venues because of the actual pinnable area of the surfaces being smaller.

The pin on the 7th is the tightest to the edge of the entire day, where you'd normally expect 3 or 4 paces to be the tightest.

The 10th hole location is in a great place for a player to start their round or the back nine with a birdie.

The hole location on the 13th will lead to a lot of players going long of the target.

The hole location on No. 18 is going to be best played by hitting past the flag or just playing to the middle of a relatively small green.

2024 US Open Thursday first round weather forecast

The Thursday weather forecast at the US Open is the best of the week, with sunny skies and the lowest temperatures. Temperatures will be in the high 80s and maybe low 90s throughout much of the day. Wind will not play a significant factor throughout the day, with winds in the 3-5 mph range.

Rain chances aren't in the forecast, though there is always a possible thunderstorm popping up.