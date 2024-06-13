Where is Pinehurst No. 2 and the 2024 US Open located?

Pinehurst No. 2 is home to the 2024 US Open and the USGA-conducted major championship event on the PGA Tour. It is of the best-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet in 2024, as well as for a number of occasions to come. The North Carolina resort is home to many famous courses, and it's an anchor site for USGA championships and the US Open nearly into the middle of the 21st century.

Not only is Pinehurst No. 2 a great golf course, but it is also home to the 2024 US Open, which features some of the best in the world playing the Donald Ross-designed masterpiece that was restored by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw in 2010.

Naturally, a resort hosting a major golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Pinehurst No. 2 is located.

Where is Pinehurst No. 2 located?

Pinehurst No. 2 is located in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina. Colloquially, people just refer to the town as Pinehurst. They also refer to the entire collection of Pinehurst resort courses as Pinehurst. That's also a misnomer, too, as the place is formally known as Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.

Pinehurst No. 2 is one of 10 full-length courses that the resort owns and operates, along with The Cradle short course. Pinehurst No. 2, No. 1, No. 4, No. 3 and The Cradle start all around the same hub-and-spoke model from the main clubhouse.

Neighboring cities to the club and Pinehurst Resort and Country Club are Southern Pines -- home to Mid-Pines, Pine Needles and Southern Pines Golf Club -- and Aberdeen.

Which airports are near Pinehurst No. 2?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Pinehurst No. 2 is Raleigh, the Raleigh International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 70-minute drive from the airport to Pinehurst No. 2.

What other famous golf courses are near Pinehurst No. 2?

Pinehurst No. 2 is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Of course, all of the Pinehurst Resort courses are within a 10-minute drive, as well as Mid-Pines, Pine Needles and Southern Pines. A little more outside of the area is Tobacco Road, and there are a dozen other great courses in the immediate area.