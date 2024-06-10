2024 US Open weather forecast calls for sunny skies and heat at Pinehurst No. 2

The 2024 US Open weather forecast looks to include a small chance of rain falling at Pinehurst, and the updated forecast for the week calls for warm temperatures throughout the week of the tournament.

The general weather forecast calls for little chance of rain, with Saturday expected to be the hottest day of the week. The wind will be out of the east for the first and last of four scheduled days of the tournament, varying on the middle days.

With the US Open back in the Pinehurst area, the weather is not expected to play much of a factor at all in the tournament. However, there can always be a pop-up storm because of the humidity that could cause weather stoppages.

2024 US Open updated weather forecast