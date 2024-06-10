2024 US Open weather forecast calls for sunny skies and heat at Pinehurst No. 2
2024 US Open weather forecast calls for sunny skies and heat at Pinehurst No. 2

June 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Pinehurst No. 2 Ballengee was at Pinehurst No. 2 when it re-opened in 2011.
The 2024 US Open weather forecast looks to include a small chance of rain falling at Pinehurst, and the updated forecast for the week calls for warm temperatures throughout the week of the tournament.

The general weather forecast calls for little chance of rain, with Saturday expected to be the hottest day of the week. The wind will be out of the east for the first and last of four scheduled days of the tournament, varying on the middle days.

With the US Open back in the Pinehurst area, the weather is not expected to play much of a factor at all in the tournament. However, there can always be a pop-up storm because of the humidity that could cause weather stoppages.

2024 US Open updated weather forecast

  • Thursday, June 13: 89 degrees, mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain, E 5 mph winds
  • Friday, June 14: 93 degrees, sunny with a 5 percent chance of rain, WSW 5 mph winds
  • Saturday, June 15: 94 degrees, sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain, NNE 6 mph winds
  • Sunday, June 16: 91 degrees, sunny with a 15 percent chance of rain, E 8 mph winds

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

