2024 US Open format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 US Open format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned and USGA-conducted major championship event played at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

The 2024 US Open field is 73 players.

The US Open field is made up of a variety of players, namely the players who qualified via 23 different exemption categories and those who got through USGA final qualifying.

US Open format

The US Open format is a 72-hole event. The 156 pros and amateurs are split into threesomes for each of the first two days.

The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with each group getting one time in the morning and one in the afternoon, as well as one starting on the first tee and one starting on the 10th tee.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties. All players who make the field and make the cut are eligible to finish the event. Amateurs, though not paid for their finish, are part of the cut count.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 US Open winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a five-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well, including the US Open for 10 years, as well as the other majors for five years. The winner earns 750 FedEx Cup points.

US Open playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under USGA rules. The US Open playoff format is a two-hole, aggregate-score playoff, with playoff holes being 17 and 18 played by any qualifying players. In the event of a tie after two holes, the tied players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.