2024 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour Purses and Payouts U.S. Open

2024 US Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

June 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 US Open purse is set for at least $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the USGA's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 US Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the national championship in the United States and the third men's major of the year.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The PGA Tour's prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in USGA events with a standard cut to the top 60 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

This is the 27th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for Signature events. The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next five years of the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open Championship -- as well as a 10-year US open exemption.

2024 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,160,000
3 $1,302,705
4 $913,220
5 $760,625
6 $674,435
7 $608,030
8 $544,563
9 $492,848
10 $452,692
11 $413,123
12 $381,977
13 $355,925
14 $328,500
15 $304,993
16 $285,405
17 $269,735
18 $254,063
19 $238,393
20 $222,722
21 $209,205
22 $195,690
23 $182,565
24 $170,420
25 $159,842
26 $150,832
27 $143,975
28 $137,903
29 $132,027
30 $126,150
31 $120,273
32 $114,397
33 $108,520
34 $103,232
35 $98,922
36 $94,612
37 $90,498
38 $86,582
39 $82,663
40 $78,745
41 $74,828
42 $70,910
43 $66,992
44 $63,075
45 $59,157
46 $55,632
47 $52,105
48 $48,775
49 $46,817
50 $44,857
51 $43,682
52 $42,702
53 $41,918
54 $41,527
55 $41,135
56 $40,743
57 $40,352
58 $39,960
59 $39,568
60 $39,177

2024 US Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 US Open purse?

The 2024 US Open purse is $20 million.

How much is the 2024 US Open winner's share?

The 2024 US Open winner's share is $4,000,000.

What is the 2024 US Open field size?

The 2024 US Open field features 156 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 US Open?

There is a 36-hole cut for at the 2024 US Open to the top 60 and ties.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.