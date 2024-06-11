The 2024 US Open purse is set for at least $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the USGA's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 US Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament representing the national championship in the United States and the third men's major of the year.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The PGA Tour's prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in USGA events with a standard cut to the top 60 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

This is the 27th PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 700 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for Signature events. The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next five years of the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open Championship -- as well as a 10-year US open exemption.

2024 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,160,000 3 $1,302,705 4 $913,220 5 $760,625 6 $674,435 7 $608,030 8 $544,563 9 $492,848 10 $452,692 11 $413,123 12 $381,977 13 $355,925 14 $328,500 15 $304,993 16 $285,405 17 $269,735 18 $254,063 19 $238,393 20 $222,722 21 $209,205 22 $195,690 23 $182,565 24 $170,420 25 $159,842 26 $150,832 27 $143,975 28 $137,903 29 $132,027 30 $126,150 31 $120,273 32 $114,397 33 $108,520 34 $103,232 35 $98,922 36 $94,612 37 $90,498 38 $86,582 39 $82,663 40 $78,745 41 $74,828 42 $70,910 43 $66,992 44 $63,075 45 $59,157 46 $55,632 47 $52,105 48 $48,775 49 $46,817 50 $44,857 51 $43,682 52 $42,702 53 $41,918 54 $41,527 55 $41,135 56 $40,743 57 $40,352 58 $39,960 59 $39,568 60 $39,177

2024 US Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 US Open purse? The 2024 US Open purse is $20 million.

How much is the 2024 US Open winner's share? The 2024 US Open winner's share is $4,000,000.

What is the 2024 US Open field size? The 2024 US Open field features 156 players.