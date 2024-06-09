2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Megan Khang
The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout is from the $1.75 million purse, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at Seaview Resort in Galloway Township, N.J., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the ShopRite LPGA Classic prize pool is at $262,500, with the second-place finisher taking home at least $165,070. The ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headed by Megan Khang, Albane Valenzuela, Hannah Green and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic from the correct 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic full-field payout is based on their finish. Two amateurs made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event with standard-level points.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $165,070
3 $119,746
4 $92,633
5 $74,559
6 $61,003
7 $51,062
8 $44,736
9 $40,217
10 $36,602
11 $33,890
12 $31,630
13 $29,642
14 $27,835
15 $26,208
16 $24,762
17 $23,498
18 $22,413
19 $21,509
20 $20,786
21 $20,064
22 $19,340
23 $18,618
24 $17,894
25 $17,262
26 $16,630
27 $15,996
28 $15,363
29 $14,731
30 $14,189
31 $13,646
32 $13,104
33 $12,562
34 $12,019
35 $11,568
36 $11,116
37 $10,665
38 $10,212
39 $9,760
40 $9,399
41 $9,038
42 $8,677
43 $8,314
44 $7,953
45 $7,682
46 $7,410
47 $7,139
48 $6,868
49 $6,597
50 $6,326
51 $6,146
52 $5,965
53 $5,783
54 $5,604
55 $5,422
56 $5,241
57 $5,061
58 $4,880
59 $4,700
60 $4,519
61 $4,429
62 $4,337
63 $4,248
64 $4,158
65 $4,066

