2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Seaview Resort in Galloway Township, New Jersey, from June 6-9, 2024.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Ashleigh Buhai and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th event of the season. The LPGA Tour remains on the East Coast as the post-US Open tournament is played on a Donald Ross design.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to New Jersey for one of the most popular events on the schedule.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots decided on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Yani Tseng and Christina Kim being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Dottie Ardina Aditi Ashok Laetitia Beck Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Jennifer Chang Trichat Cheenglab Ssu-Chia Cheng Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Robyn Choi Cydney Clanton Gianna Clemente (a) Jenny Coleman Lauren Coughlin Daniela Darquea Karis Davidson Perrine Delacour Amanda Doherty Lindy Duncan Jodi Ewart Shadoff Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Maisie Filler (a) Alexandra Forsterling Ayaka Furue Isi Gabsa Sandra Gal Sofia Garcia Kristen Gillman Hannah Green Savannah Grewal Clariss Guce Nataliya Guseva Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Muni He Brooke Henderson Dani Holmqvist Wei-Ling Hsu Becca Huffer Jin Hee Im Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Eun-Hee Ji Soo Bin Joo Danielle Kang Minji Kang Haeji Kang Minami Katsu Gurleen Kaur Sarah Kemp Megan Khang Grace Kim A Lim Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim In Kyung Kim Frida Kinhult Jin Young Ko Aline Krauter Rachel Kuehn (a) Stephanie Kyriacou Agathe Laisne Maude-Aimee Leblanc So Mi Lee Min Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Stacy Lewis Lucy Li Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Roberta Liti Yu Liu Yan Liu Ruixin Liu Mary Liu Gaby Lopez Polly Mack Nanna Koerstz Madsen Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Kaitlin Milligan Benedetta Moresco Azahara Munoz Malia Nam Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Anna Nordqvist Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Kaitlyn Papp Budde Hee Young Park Annie Park Pornanong Phatlum Yue Ren Paula Reto Kiira Riihijarvi Mao Saigo Lizette Salas Yuka Saso Sophia Schubert Alena Sharp Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Jennifer Song Angela Stanford Marissa Steen Lauren Stephenson Gigi Stoll Linnea Strom Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Maddie Szeryk Emma Talley Kelly Tan Atthaya Thitikul Ana Pelaez Trivino Albane Valenzuela Natthakritta Vongtaveelap Chanettee Wannasaen Laura Wearn Lindsey Weaver-Wright Karrie Webb Dewi Weber Jing Yan Angel Yin Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Yuri Yoshida Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field