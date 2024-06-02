2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
CMC LPGA Tour

June 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Brooke Henderson
The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Seaview Resort in Galloway Township, New Jersey, from June 6-9, 2024.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Ashleigh Buhai and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th event of the season. The LPGA Tour remains on the East Coast as the post-US Open tournament is played on a Donald Ross design.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to New Jersey for one of the most popular events on the schedule.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots decided on Monday.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Yani Tseng and Christina Kim being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Dottie Ardina
Aditi Ashok
Laetitia Beck
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Jennifer Chang
Trichat Cheenglab
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Robyn Choi
Cydney Clanton
Gianna Clemente (a)
Jenny Coleman
Lauren Coughlin
Daniela Darquea
Karis Davidson
Perrine Delacour
Amanda Doherty
Lindy Duncan
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Maisie Filler (a)
Alexandra Forsterling
Ayaka Furue
Isi Gabsa
Sandra Gal
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Hannah Green
Savannah Grewal
Clariss Guce
Nataliya Guseva
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Brooke Henderson
Dani Holmqvist
Wei-Ling Hsu
Becca Huffer
Jin Hee Im
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Eun-Hee Ji
Soo Bin Joo
Danielle Kang
Minji Kang
Haeji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
In Kyung Kim
Frida Kinhult
Jin Young Ko
Aline Krauter
Rachel Kuehn (a)
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
So Mi Lee
Min Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Lucy Li
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Yu Liu
Yan Liu
Ruixin Liu
Mary Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Kaitlin Milligan
Benedetta Moresco
Azahara Munoz
Malia Nam
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Hee Young Park
Annie Park
Pornanong Phatlum
Yue Ren
Paula Reto
Kiira Riihijarvi
Mao Saigo
Lizette Salas
Yuka Saso
Sophia Schubert
Alena Sharp
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Jennifer Song
Angela Stanford
Marissa Steen
Lauren Stephenson
Gigi Stoll
Linnea Strom
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Maddie Szeryk
Emma Talley
Kelly Tan
Atthaya Thitikul
Ana Pelaez Trivino
Albane Valenzuela
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
Chanettee Wannasaen
Laura Wearn
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Karrie Webb
Dewi Weber
Jing Yan
Angel Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Yuri Yoshida
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field

RANK PLAYER
5 Hannah Green
7 Jin Young Ko
11 Brooke Henderson
13 Atthaya Thitikul
15 Megan Khang
18 Nasa Hataoka
24 Angel Yin
25 Ayaka Furue
30 Yuka Saso
33 Ashleigh Buhai
37 Chanettee Wannasaen
38 Jin Hee Im
48 Hye Jin Choi

