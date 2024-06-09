2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured Leaderboards LPGA Tour

2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Linnea Strom GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 09: Linnea Strom of Sweden speaks to the media near the 18th green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer at Seaview Bay Course on June 09, 2024 in Galloway, New Jersey. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Linnea Strom, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seaview Resort in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Strom won for the first time in her LPGA Tour career, doing so in her 99th start, with a tremendous final-round comeback. Strom shot 11-under 60 in the final round of the 54-hole tournament to post 14-under 199, and she jumped from a tie for 52nd place into the lead.

Neither Megan Khang, nor Ayaka Furue could catch Strom, and when Khang could not birdie the par-5 finisher, Strom had won. Khang and Furue finished in a share of second, a shot back. Atthaya Thitikul was solo fourth, two shots behind the lead.

Strom won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

ShopRite LPGA Classic recap notes

Strom picks up the win in the 14th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA career.

By winning the event, Strom earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 67 players finishing the tournament. Two amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish in the event.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Linnea Strom -14 69 70 60 199 $262,500
T2 Ayaka Furue -13 67 68 65 200 $142,408
T2 Megan Khang -13 65 69 66 200 $142,408
4 Atthaya Thitikul -12 69 67 65 201 $92,633
5 Morgane Metraux -11 68 68 66 202 $74,559
T6 Marina Alex -10 68 71 64 203 $52,267
T6 Wei-Ling Hsu -10 65 69 69 203 $52,267
T6 Narin An -10 64 70 69 203 $52,267
T9 Lauren Coughlin -9 69 68 67 204 $36,903
T9 Albane Valenzuela -9 65 68 71 204 $36,903
T9 Jenny Shin -9 63 69 72 204 $36,903
T12 Ashleigh Buhai -8 67 72 66 205 $25,365
T12 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8 67 71 67 205 $25,365
T12 Azahara Munoz -8 66 71 68 205 $25,365
T12 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -8 68 68 69 205 $25,365
T12 Maria Fassi -8 68 68 69 205 $25,365
T12 Yue Ren -8 68 68 69 205 $25,365
T12 Jin Young Ko -8 67 69 69 205 $25,365
T12 Jeongeun Lee6 -8 67 68 70 205 $25,365
T12 Stephanie Kyriacou -8 65 70 70 205 $25,365
T21 Yuna Nishimura -7 67 71 68 206 $18,301
T21 Lauren Hartlage -7 67 70 69 206 $18,301
T21 Hinako Shibuno -7 66 71 69 206 $18,301
T21 Arpichaya Yubol -7 61 75 70 206 $18,301
T21 Mao Saigo -7 67 68 71 206 $18,301
T21 Yealimi Noh -7 66 69 71 206 $18,301
T27 Hannah Green -6 71 68 68 207 $12,687
T27 Alexandra Forsterling -6 70 69 68 207 $12,687
T27 Minji Kang -6 69 70 68 207 $12,687
T27 Mina Harigae -6 67 72 68 207 $12,687
T27 Brooke M. Henderson -6 66 73 68 207 $12,687
T27 Pornanong Phatlum -6 70 68 69 207 $12,687
T27 Paula Reto -6 69 69 69 207 $12,687
T27 Dottie Ardina -6 68 70 69 207 $12,687
T27 Haeji Kang -6 67 70 70 207 $12,687
T27 Auston Kim -6 67 69 71 207 $12,687
T27 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -6 67 69 71 207 $12,687
T27 Yu Jin Sung -6 67 68 72 207 $12,687
T27 Ssu-Chia Cheng -6 69 65 73 207 $12,687
T40 Roberta Liti -5 72 67 69 208 $8,510
T40 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -5 67 72 69 208 $8,510
T40 Kristen Gillman -5 71 67 70 208 $8,510
T40 Jaravee Boonchant -5 67 71 70 208 $8,510
T40 Lizette Salas -5 67 70 71 208 $8,510
T40 Rachel Kuehn (a) -5 66 71 71 208 $0
T40 So Mi Lee -5 68 68 72 208 $8,510
T47 Jennifer Song -4 70 68 71 209 $7,003
T47 Cydney Clanton -4 70 68 71 209 $7,003
T47 Gianna Clemente (a) -4 68 70 71 209 $0
T47 Hyo Joon Jang -4 70 67 72 209 $7,003
T47 Perrine Delacour -4 67 70 72 209 $7,003
T52 Mary Liu -3 72 67 71 210 $5,693
T52 Angela Stanford -3 70 69 71 210 $5,693
T52 Ana Pelaez Trivino -3 69 70 71 210 $5,693
T52 Gaby Lopez -3 71 67 72 210 $5,693
T52 Isi Gabsa -3 69 69 72 210 $5,693
T52 Yan Liu -3 67 71 72 210 $5,693
T52 Dewi Weber -3 69 67 74 210 $5,693
T52 Alena Sharp -3 67 68 75 210 $5,693
T60 Aline Krauter -2 72 67 72 211 $4,700
T60 Muni He -2 69 70 72 211 $4,700
T60 Hira Naveed -2 67 69 75 211 $4,700
T63 Wichanee Meechai E 70 68 75 213 $4,383
T63 Robyn Choi E 66 72 75 213 $4,383
T65 Jin Hee Im 1 68 69 77 214 $4,203
T65 Eun-Hee Ji 1 68 68 78 214 $4,203
67 Hye-Jin Choi 2 70 69 76 215 $4,066

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.