2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Linnea Strom, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seaview Resort in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

Strom won for the first time in her LPGA Tour career, doing so in her 99th start, with a tremendous final-round comeback. Strom shot 11-under 60 in the final round of the 54-hole tournament to post 14-under 199, and she jumped from a tie for 52nd place into the lead.

Neither Megan Khang, nor Ayaka Furue could catch Strom, and when Khang could not birdie the par-5 finisher, Strom had won. Khang and Furue finished in a share of second, a shot back. Atthaya Thitikul was solo fourth, two shots behind the lead.

Strom won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

ShopRite LPGA Classic recap notes

Strom picks up the win in the 14th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA career.

By winning the event, Strom earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 67 players finishing the tournament. Two amateurs made the cut and were not paid for their finish in the event.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

