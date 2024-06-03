2024 Volvo Car Scadinavian Mixed purse, winner's share, DP World Tour prize money payout
June 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Linn Grant
The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed purse is $2 million, with the winner's share at $340,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is headed by Linn Grant, Liz Young and Alex Bjork, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is the 23d event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 15 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 500 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $340,000
2 $220,000
3 $125,200
4 $100,000
5 $84,800
6 $70,000
7 $60,000
8 $50,000
9 $44,800
10 $40,000
11 $36,800
12 $34,400
13 $32,200
14 $30,600
15 $29,400
16 $28,200
17 $27,000
18 $25,800
19 $24,800
20 $24,000
21 $23,200
22 $22,600
23 $22,000
24 $21,400
25 $20,800
26 $20,200
27 $19,600
28 $19,000
29 $18,400
30 $17,800
31 $17,200
32 $16,600
33 $16,000
34 $15,400
35 $14,800
36 $14,200
37 $13,800
38 $13,400
39 $13,000
40 $12,600
41 $12,200
42 $11,800
43 $11,400
44 $11,000
45 $10,600
46 $10,200
47 $9,800
48 $9,400
49 $9,000
50 $8,600
51 $8,200
52 $7,800
53 $7,400
54 $7,000
55 $6,800
56 $6,600
57 $6,400
58 $6,200
59 $6,000
60 $5,800
61 $5,600
62 $5,400
63 $5,200
64 $5,000
65 $4,800

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed purse?

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed purse is $2 million.

How much is the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed winner's share?

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed winner's share is $340,000.

What is the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field size?

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field features 156 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 and ties at the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

