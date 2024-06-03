2024 Volvo Car Scadinavian Mixed purse, winner’s share, DP World Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed purse is $2 million, with the winner's share at $340,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is headed by Linn Grant, Liz Young and Alex Bjork, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed is the 23d event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 15 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 500 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $340,000 2 $220,000 3 $125,200 4 $100,000 5 $84,800 6 $70,000 7 $60,000 8 $50,000 9 $44,800 10 $40,000 11 $36,800 12 $34,400 13 $32,200 14 $30,600 15 $29,400 16 $28,200 17 $27,000 18 $25,800 19 $24,800 20 $24,000 21 $23,200 22 $22,600 23 $22,000 24 $21,400 25 $20,800 26 $20,200 27 $19,600 28 $19,000 29 $18,400 30 $17,800 31 $17,200 32 $16,600 33 $16,000 34 $15,400 35 $14,800 36 $14,200 37 $13,800 38 $13,400 39 $13,000 40 $12,600 41 $12,200 42 $11,800 43 $11,400 44 $11,000 45 $10,600 46 $10,200 47 $9,800 48 $9,400 49 $9,000 50 $8,600 51 $8,200 52 $7,800 53 $7,400 54 $7,000 55 $6,800 56 $6,600 57 $6,400 58 $6,200 59 $6,000 60 $5,800 61 $5,600 62 $5,400 63 $5,200 64 $5,000 65 $4,800

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

