2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field: DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour field is set for this event, played at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Helsingborg, Sweden.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is headlined by the likes of Linn Grant, Nacho Elvira, Henrik Norlander and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour in the return to continental Europe. This event offers a unique format, with men and women competing in the same tournament for the same purse from different sets of tees.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Chase Hanna and Paul Waring are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,000,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field

PLAYER Casandra Alexander Carmen Alonso April Angurasaranee Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Elin Arvidsson Kajsa Arwefjall Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Laura Beveridge Alexander Björk Jonas Blixt Dan Bradbury Sofie Bringner Nicole Broch Estrup Daniel Brown Hannah Burke Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Virginia Carta Anne-Lise Caudal Todd Clements Gemma Clews Ugo Coussaud Olivia Cowan Gabriella Cowley Sean Crocker Diksha Dagar Jens Dantorp Louis De Jager Manon De Roey Isabella Deilert Alejandro Del Rey Teresa Diez Moliner Mats Ege Nacho Elvira Alessandra Fanali Ewen Ferguson Fatima Fernandez Cano Alex Fitzpatrick Moa Folke Dorthea Forbrigd Simon Forsström Laura Fuenfstueck Annabell Fuller Cara Gainer Nicole Garcia Daniel Gavins Eleanor Givens Cara Gorlei Linn Grant Emma Grechi Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Johan Gustavsson Lydia Hall Leon Harm Caroline Hedwall Marcus Helligkilde Celine Herbin Maria Hernandez Alice Hewson Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Rasmus Højgaard Daan Huizing Nuria Iturrioz Scott Jamieson Linnea Johansson Matthew Jordan Jessica Karlsson Masahiro Kawamura Sofie Kibsgaard Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Soren Kjeldsen Sara Kjellker Algo Kleen Tiia Koivisto Noora Komulainen Sara Kouskova Romain Langasque Bronte Law David Law Tom Lewis Haotong Li Fernanda Lira Hurly Long Joost Luiten Meghan Maclaren Thalia Martin Elena Moosmann Anne-Charlotte Mora James Morrison Nastasia Nadaud Kristyna Napoleaova Lukas Nemecz Niklas Norgaard Henrik Norlander Sanna Nuutinen Meja Ortengren Adrian Otaegui Lee-Anne Pace Yannik Paul Eddie Pepperell Lisa Pettersson Garrick Porteous Richie Ramsay Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Antoine Rozner Louise Rydqvist Adrien Saddier Madelene Sagstrom Marta Sanz Barrio Agathe Sauzon Jayden Schaper Patricia Isabel Schmidt Marcel Schneider Hannah Screen Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Marianne Skarpnord Luna Sobron Galmes Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Madelene Stavnar Ockie Strydom Ellinor Sudow Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Chiara Tamburlini Shannon Tan Smilla Tarning Soenderby Santiago Tarrio Teresa Toscano Anne Van Dam Johannes Veerman Adam Wallin Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Ursula Wikstrom Chloe Williams Oliver Wilson Christine Wolf Ashun Wu Liz Young Dorota Zalewska

Top 50 players in 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field

There are no top-50 players in the field in the Official World Golf Ranking. Linn Grant is ranked No. 28 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking.