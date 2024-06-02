2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field: DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour players, rankings
CMC European Tour Ladies European Tour

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field: DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour players, rankings

June 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Linn Grant
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour field is set for this event, played at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Helsingborg, Sweden.

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field is headlined by the likes of Linn Grant, Nacho Elvira, Henrik Norlander and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour in the return to continental Europe. This event offers a unique format, with men and women competing in the same tournament for the same purse from different sets of tees.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Chase Hanna and Paul Waring are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $2,000,000 purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field

PLAYER
Casandra Alexander
Carmen Alonso
April Angurasaranee
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Elin Arvidsson
Kajsa Arwefjall
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Laura Beveridge
Alexander Björk
Jonas Blixt
Dan Bradbury
Sofie Bringner
Nicole Broch Estrup
Daniel Brown
Hannah Burke
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Virginia Carta
Anne-Lise Caudal
Todd Clements
Gemma Clews
Ugo Coussaud
Olivia Cowan
Gabriella Cowley
Sean Crocker
Diksha Dagar
Jens Dantorp
Louis De Jager
Manon De Roey
Isabella Deilert
Alejandro Del Rey
Teresa Diez Moliner
Mats Ege
Nacho Elvira
Alessandra Fanali
Ewen Ferguson
Fatima Fernandez Cano
Alex Fitzpatrick
Moa Folke
Dorthea Forbrigd
Simon Forsström
Laura Fuenfstueck
Annabell Fuller
Cara Gainer
Nicole Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Eleanor Givens
Cara Gorlei
Linn Grant
Emma Grechi
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Johan Gustavsson
Lydia Hall
Leon Harm
Caroline Hedwall
Marcus Helligkilde
Celine Herbin
Maria Hernandez
Alice Hewson
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Rasmus Højgaard
Daan Huizing
Nuria Iturrioz
Scott Jamieson
Linnea Johansson
Matthew Jordan
Jessica Karlsson
Masahiro Kawamura
Sofie Kibsgaard
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Soren Kjeldsen
Sara Kjellker
Algo Kleen
Tiia Koivisto
Noora Komulainen
Sara Kouskova
Romain Langasque
Bronte Law
David Law
Tom Lewis
Haotong Li
Fernanda Lira
Hurly Long
Joost Luiten
Meghan Maclaren
Thalia Martin
Elena Moosmann
Anne-Charlotte Mora
James Morrison
Nastasia Nadaud
Kristyna Napoleaova
Lukas Nemecz
Niklas Norgaard
Henrik Norlander
Sanna Nuutinen
Meja Ortengren
Adrian Otaegui
Lee-Anne Pace
Yannik Paul
Eddie Pepperell
Lisa Pettersson
Garrick Porteous
Richie Ramsay
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Antoine Rozner
Louise Rydqvist
Adrien Saddier
Madelene Sagstrom
Marta Sanz Barrio
Agathe Sauzon
Jayden Schaper
Patricia Isabel Schmidt
Marcel Schneider
Hannah Screen
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Marianne Skarpnord
Luna Sobron Galmes
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Madelene Stavnar
Ockie Strydom
Ellinor Sudow
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Chiara Tamburlini
Shannon Tan
Smilla Tarning Soenderby
Santiago Tarrio
Teresa Toscano
Anne Van Dam
Johannes Veerman
Adam Wallin
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Ursula Wikstrom
Chloe Williams
Oliver Wilson
Christine Wolf
Ashun Wu
Liz Young
Dorota Zalewska

Top 50 players in 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed field

There are no top-50 players in the field in the Official World Golf Ranking. Linn Grant is ranked No. 28 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.