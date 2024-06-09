2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard is headed by winner Linn Grant, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Helsingborg, Sweden.
Grant won on the DP World Tour for the second time in her career, setting the DP World Tour record for a final-round comeback. She shot 65 on the final day, shooting to the top of the leaderboard after 54-hole leader Sebastian Soderberg shot 77 on the last day.
Soderberg missed a two-foot putt for bogey on the final hole that would have forced a playoff with Grant on 17-under 271. Instead, Soderberg finished tied for second with Calum Hill.
Grant won the €312,188.68 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed recap notes
Grant would have earned 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 23rd completed event of the season.
Grant would have earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the US Open.
2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Linn Grant
|-17
|67
|68
|71
|65
|271
|€312,188.68
|T2
|Calum Hill
|-16
|69
|67
|67
|69
|272
|€158,848.95
|T2
|Sebastian Söderberg
|-16
|63
|66
|66
|77
|272
|€158,848.95
|T4
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-13
|65
|71
|70
|69
|275
|€77,985.96
|T4
|Johanna Gustavsson
|-13
|70
|67
|70
|68
|275
|€77,985.96
|T4
|Andy Sullivan
|-13
|69
|69
|67
|70
|275
|€77,985.96
|T7
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|-12
|71
|66
|71
|68
|276
|€42,531.12
|T7
|Ugo Coussaud
|-12
|72
|65
|72
|67
|276
|€42,531.12
|
|T7
|Jens Dantorp
|-12
|68
|67
|70
|71
|276
|€42,531.12
|T7
|Nacho Elvira
|-12
|73
|66
|69
|68
|276
|€42,531.12
|T7
|Nastasia Nadaud
|-12
|73
|67
|66
|70
|276
|€42,531.12
|T12
|Alexander Björk
|-11
|69
|67
|68
|73
|277
|€26,673.77
|T12
|Jorge Campillo
|-11
|68
|67
|71
|71
|277
|€26,673.77
|T12
|Alice Hewson
|-11
|69
|68
|67
|73
|277
|€26,673.77
|T12
|Scott Jamieson
|-11
|67
|65
|73
|72
|277
|€26,673.77
|T12
|Matthew Jordan
|-11
|70
|67
|74
|66
|277
|€26,673.77
|
|T12
|Noora Komulainen
|-11
|68
|71
|71
|67
|277
|€26,673.77
|T12
|Adrien Saddier
|-11
|71
|68
|67
|71
|277
|€26,673.77
|T12
|Darius Van Driel
|-11
|68
|69
|73
|67
|277
|€26,673.77
|T20
|Julien Guerrier
|-10
|69
|64
|75
|70
|278
|€20,788.09
|T20
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-10
|73
|67
|68
|70
|278
|€20,788.09
|T20
|David Law
|-10
|67
|70
|69
|72
|278
|€20,788.09
|T20
|Antoine Rozner
|-10
|70
|71
|70
|67
|278
|€20,788.09
|T20
|Santiago Tarrio
|-10
|71
|68
|65
|74
|278
|€20,788.09
|T25
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-9
|68
|70
|67
|74
|279
|€18,272.22
|T25
|Todd Clements
|-9
|73
|69
|71
|66
|279
|€18,272.22
|T25
|Jesper Svensson
|-9
|68
|67
|70
|74
|279
|€18,272.22
|T25
|Ashun Wu
|-9
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|€18,272.22
|T29
|Marcus Armitage
|-8
|73
|68
|68
|71
|280
|€16,344.00
|T29
|Dylan Frittelli
|-8
|65
|71
|72
|72
|280
|€16,344.00
|T29
|Clément Sordet
|-8
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|€16,344.00
|T29
|Adam Wallin (a)
|-8
|70
|67
|74
|69
|280
|€0
|T33
|Louis De Jager
|-7
|67
|72
|74
|68
|281
|€13,895.46
|T33
|Manon De Roey
|-7
|69
|72
|67
|73
|281
|€13,895.46
|T33
|Angel Hidalgo
|-7
|71
|70
|68
|72
|281
|€13,895.46
|T33
|Joost Luiten
|-7
|71
|67
|72
|71
|281
|€13,895.46
|T33
|Elena Moosmann
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|72
|281
|€13,895.46
|T33
|Paul Waring
|-7
|68
|73
|72
|68
|281
|€13,895.46
|T39
|Casandra Alexander
|-6
|69
|70
|75
|68
|282
|€11,752.99
|T39
|Gavin Green
|-6
|66
|75
|72
|69
|282
|€11,752.99
|T39
|Yannik Paul
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|72
|282
|€11,752.99
|T39
|Liz Young
|-6
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|€11,752.99
|T43
|Maria Hernandez
|-5
|74
|68
|69
|72
|283
|€10,467.50
|T43
|Vincent Norrman
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|72
|283
|€10,467.50
|T43
|Dale Whitnell
|-5
|72
|69
|73
|69
|283
|€10,467.50
|T46
|Caroline Hedwall
|-4
|74
|68
|73
|69
|284
|€8,998.38
|T46
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-4
|73
|67
|68
|76
|284
|€8,998.38
|T46
|Lee-Anne Pace
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|72
|284
|€8,998.38
|T46
|Ursula Wikstrom
|-4
|74
|68
|73
|69
|284
|€8,998.38
|T46
|Oliver Wilson
|-4
|73
|67
|75
|69
|284
|€8,998.38
|T51
|Elin Arvidsson
|-3
|69
|73
|71
|72
|285
|€6,748.78
|T51
|Hannah Burke
|-3
|70
|70
|70
|75
|285
|€6,748.78
|T51
|Olivia Cowan
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|72
|285
|€6,748.78
|T51
|Mats Ege
|-3
|70
|69
|74
|72
|285
|€6,748.78
|T51
|Lydia Hall
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|73
|285
|€6,748.78
|T51
|Hurly Long
|-3
|71
|69
|72
|73
|285
|€6,748.78
|T51
|Marcel Siem
|-3
|74
|66
|75
|70
|285
|€6,748.78
|T51
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|-3
|72
|69
|70
|74
|285
|€6,748.78
|T59
|Jordan Gumberg
|-2
|69
|71
|70
|76
|286
|€5,509.21
|T59
|Louise Rydqvist (a)
|-2
|70
|72
|73
|71
|286
|€0
|T59
|Hannah Screen
|-2
|72
|67
|71
|76
|286
|€5,509.21
|T59
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-2
|69
|69
|71
|77
|286
|€5,509.21
|T63
|Daniel Hillier
|-1
|70
|71
|73
|73
|287
|€5,050.11
|T63
|Romain Langasque
|-1
|70
|72
|71
|74
|287
|€5,050.11
|T65
|Jonas Blixt
|E
|71
|69
|75
|73
|288
|€4,591.01
|T65
|Lauren Walsh
|E
|67
|75
|75
|71
|288
|€4,591.01
|T65
|Chloe Williams
|E
|71
|69
|78
|70
|288
|€4,591.01
|T68
|April Angurasaranee
|1
|70
|72
|73
|74
|289
|€4,131.91
|T68
|Bronte Law
|1
|72
|68
|72
|77
|289
|€4,131.91
|70
|Dorthea Forbrigd
|4
|71
|69
|80
|72
|292
|€3,856.45