2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
June 9, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Linn Grant
The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard is headed by winner Linn Grant, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Grant won on the DP World Tour for the second time in her career, setting the DP World Tour record for a final-round comeback. She shot 65 on the final day, shooting to the top of the leaderboard after 54-hole leader Sebastian Soderberg shot 77 on the last day.

Soderberg missed a two-foot putt for bogey on the final hole that would have forced a playoff with Grant on 17-under 271. Instead, Soderberg finished tied for second with Calum Hill.

Grant won the €312,188.68 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed recap notes

Grant would have earned 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 23rd completed event of the season.

Grant would have earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the US Open.

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Linn Grant -17 67 68 71 65 271 €312,188.68
T2 Calum Hill -16 69 67 67 69 272 €158,848.95
T2 Sebastian Söderberg -16 63 66 66 77 272 €158,848.95
T4 Alex Fitzpatrick -13 65 71 70 69 275 €77,985.96
T4 Johanna Gustavsson -13 70 67 70 68 275 €77,985.96
T4 Andy Sullivan -13 69 69 67 70 275 €77,985.96
T7 Nicole Broch Estrup -12 71 66 71 68 276 €42,531.12
T7 Ugo Coussaud -12 72 65 72 67 276 €42,531.12
T7 Jens Dantorp -12 68 67 70 71 276 €42,531.12
T7 Nacho Elvira -12 73 66 69 68 276 €42,531.12
T7 Nastasia Nadaud -12 73 67 66 70 276 €42,531.12
T12 Alexander Björk -11 69 67 68 73 277 €26,673.77
T12 Jorge Campillo -11 68 67 71 71 277 €26,673.77
T12 Alice Hewson -11 69 68 67 73 277 €26,673.77
T12 Scott Jamieson -11 67 65 73 72 277 €26,673.77
T12 Matthew Jordan -11 70 67 74 66 277 €26,673.77
T12 Noora Komulainen -11 68 71 71 67 277 €26,673.77
T12 Adrien Saddier -11 71 68 67 71 277 €26,673.77
T12 Darius Van Driel -11 68 69 73 67 277 €26,673.77
T20 Julien Guerrier -10 69 64 75 70 278 €20,788.09
T20 Rasmus Højgaard -10 73 67 68 70 278 €20,788.09
T20 David Law -10 67 70 69 72 278 €20,788.09
T20 Antoine Rozner -10 70 71 70 67 278 €20,788.09
T20 Santiago Tarrio -10 71 68 65 74 278 €20,788.09
T25 Rafa Cabrera Bello -9 68 70 67 74 279 €18,272.22
T25 Todd Clements -9 73 69 71 66 279 €18,272.22
T25 Jesper Svensson -9 68 67 70 74 279 €18,272.22
T25 Ashun Wu -9 69 69 69 72 279 €18,272.22
T29 Marcus Armitage -8 73 68 68 71 280 €16,344.00
T29 Dylan Frittelli -8 65 71 72 72 280 €16,344.00
T29 Clément Sordet -8 70 70 70 70 280 €16,344.00
T29 Adam Wallin (a) -8 70 67 74 69 280 €0
T33 Louis De Jager -7 67 72 74 68 281 €13,895.46
T33 Manon De Roey -7 69 72 67 73 281 €13,895.46
T33 Angel Hidalgo -7 71 70 68 72 281 €13,895.46
T33 Joost Luiten -7 71 67 72 71 281 €13,895.46
T33 Elena Moosmann -7 70 69 70 72 281 €13,895.46
T33 Paul Waring -7 68 73 72 68 281 €13,895.46
T39 Casandra Alexander -6 69 70 75 68 282 €11,752.99
T39 Gavin Green -6 66 75 72 69 282 €11,752.99
T39 Yannik Paul -6 70 70 70 72 282 €11,752.99
T39 Liz Young -6 72 69 70 71 282 €11,752.99
T43 Maria Hernandez -5 74 68 69 72 283 €10,467.50
T43 Vincent Norrman -5 72 68 71 72 283 €10,467.50
T43 Dale Whitnell -5 72 69 73 69 283 €10,467.50
T46 Caroline Hedwall -4 74 68 73 69 284 €8,998.38
T46 Maximilian Kieffer -4 73 67 68 76 284 €8,998.38
T46 Lee-Anne Pace -4 69 72 71 72 284 €8,998.38
T46 Ursula Wikstrom -4 74 68 73 69 284 €8,998.38
T46 Oliver Wilson -4 73 67 75 69 284 €8,998.38
T51 Elin Arvidsson -3 69 73 71 72 285 €6,748.78
T51 Hannah Burke -3 70 70 70 75 285 €6,748.78
T51 Olivia Cowan -3 70 72 71 72 285 €6,748.78
T51 Mats Ege -3 70 69 74 72 285 €6,748.78
T51 Lydia Hall -3 71 70 71 73 285 €6,748.78
T51 Hurly Long -3 71 69 72 73 285 €6,748.78
T51 Marcel Siem -3 74 66 75 70 285 €6,748.78
T51 Luna Sobron Galmes -3 72 69 70 74 285 €6,748.78
T59 Jordan Gumberg -2 69 71 70 76 286 €5,509.21
T59 Louise Rydqvist (a) -2 70 72 73 71 286 €0
T59 Hannah Screen -2 72 67 71 76 286 €5,509.21
T59 Shubhankar Sharma -2 69 69 71 77 286 €5,509.21
T63 Daniel Hillier -1 70 71 73 73 287 €5,050.11
T63 Romain Langasque -1 70 72 71 74 287 €5,050.11
T65 Jonas Blixt E 71 69 75 73 288 €4,591.01
T65 Lauren Walsh E 67 75 75 71 288 €4,591.01
T65 Chloe Williams E 71 69 78 70 288 €4,591.01
T68 April Angurasaranee 1 70 72 73 74 289 €4,131.91
T68 Bronte Law 1 72 68 72 77 289 €4,131.91
70 Dorthea Forbrigd 4 71 69 80 72 292 €3,856.45

