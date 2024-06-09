2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard is headed by winner Linn Grant, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Vasatorps Golfklubb in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Grant won on the DP World Tour for the second time in her career, setting the DP World Tour record for a final-round comeback. She shot 65 on the final day, shooting to the top of the leaderboard after 54-hole leader Sebastian Soderberg shot 77 on the last day.

Soderberg missed a two-foot putt for bogey on the final hole that would have forced a playoff with Grant on 17-under 271. Instead, Soderberg finished tied for second with Calum Hill.

Grant won the €312,188.68 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed recap notes

Grant would have earned 14.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 70 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 23rd completed event of the season.

Grant would have earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the US Open.

2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

