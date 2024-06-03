2024 the Memorial Tournament format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 Memorial Tournament format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The 2024 Memorial Tournament field is 73 players.

The Memorial Tournament field is made up of a variety of players, namely the players who finished in the top 50 in last season's FedEx Cup standings, as well as those having great 2024 seasons so far.

Memorial Tournament format

Memorial Tournament format is a 72-hole event. The 73 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days.

The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with all groups playing together in the same window.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 50 players and ties, as well as those within 10 shots of the lead. All players who make the field and make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 Memorial Tournament winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 700 FedEx Cup points.

Memorial Tournament playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Memorial Tournament playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 17 and then 18 repeated, played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.