2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse is set for $1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $262,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 13th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event is one of three played in New Jersey, continuing an East Coast run.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Seaview Resort in Galloway Township, N.J.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $262,500 2 $165,070 3 $119,746 4 $92,633 5 $74,559 6 $61,003 7 $51,062 8 $44,736 9 $40,217 10 $36,602 11 $33,890 12 $31,630 13 $29,642 14 $27,835 15 $26,208 16 $24,762 17 $23,498 18 $22,413 19 $21,509 20 $20,786 21 $20,064 22 $19,340 23 $18,618 24 $17,894 25 $17,262 26 $16,630 27 $15,996 28 $15,363 29 $14,731 30 $14,189 31 $13,646 32 $13,104 33 $12,562 34 $12,019 35 $11,568 36 $11,116 37 $10,665 38 $10,212 39 $9,760 40 $9,399 41 $9,038 42 $8,677 43 $8,314 44 $7,953 45 $7,682 46 $7,410 47 $7,139 48 $6,868 49 $6,597 50 $6,326 51 $6,146 52 $5,965 53 $5,783 54 $5,604 55 $5,422 56 $5,241 57 $5,061 58 $4,880 59 $4,700 60 $4,519 61 $4,429 62 $4,337 63 $4,248 64 $4,158 65 $4,066

2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse? The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse is $1.75 million.

How much is the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic winner's share? The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic winner's share is $262,500.

What is the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field size? The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic field features 144 players.