2024 US Women’s Open money: Purse, LPGA Tour winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 US Women's Open prize money payout is from the $12 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the US Women's Open prize pool is at $2,400,000, with the second-place finisher taking home at least $1,296,000. The US Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 20 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

For 2024 US Women's Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The US Women's Open field is headed by Minjee Lee, Andrea Lee, Yuka Saso and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 60 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week. Additionally, every player who was in the top 65 and ties after two rounds earns prize money this week, even if they didn't make the cut.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 US Women's Open from the correct 2024 US Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish. Four amateurs made the cut and do not earn prize money this week.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

However, this event is run by the United States Golf Association, and they have chosen to change the first-place payout to 20 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a major with major-championship points.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 US Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

