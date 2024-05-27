2024 US Women’s Open field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 US Women's Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this USGA-run major championship event, played at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, from May 30 - June 2, 2024.

The US Women's Open presented by Ally field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th event of the season. The LPGA Tour remains on the East Coast as the USGA runs the second LPGA major of the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the venerable Pennsylvania country club that has been a tremendous tournament host.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with qualifiers already played to determine much of the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Daniela Holmqvist and Robyn Choi being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $12 million purse, with 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 US Women's Open field

PLAYER Casandra Alexander Na Rin An Aditi Ashok Pia Babnik Celine Borge Celine Boutier Samantha Brown Ashleigh Buhai Adela Cernousek Ssu-Chia Cheng Hye-Jin Choi In Gee Chun Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Kimberly Dinh Aine Donegan Gemma Dryburgh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Isabella Fierro Maisie Filler Alexandra Forsterling Saiki Fujita Ayaka Furue Junia Gabasa Isi Gabsa Mariel Galdiano Megha Ganne Sofia Garcia Amelia Garvey Kristen Gillman Linn Grant Hannah Green Georgia Hall Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Chiara Horder Huai-Chien Hsu Wei-Ling Hsu Charley Hull Jin Hee Im Mone Inami Caroline Inglis Sabrina Iqbal Akie Iwai Chisato Iwai Jiwon Jeon Soo Bin Joo Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Sora Kamiya Danielle Kang Kim Kaufman Yui Kawamoto Sarah Kemp Megan Khang A Lim Kim Hyo Joo Kim Min Byeol Kim Sei Young Kim Su Ji Kim Aykao Kimura Cheyenne Knight Jin Young Ko Lydia Ko Sakura Koiwai Nelly Korda Jennifer Kupcho Steph Kyriacou Agathe Laisne Brittany Lang Maude LeBlanc Alison Lee Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee Minjee Lee So Mi Lee Jeongeun Lee6 Amelia Lewis Katie Li Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Ingrid Lindblad Ruixin Liu Yan Liu Gaby Lopez Hsin Yu Lu Harriet Lynch Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Keeley Marx Caroline Masson Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Alexa Melton Sydnee Michaels Yuka Nii Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Anna Nordqvist Ryann O’Toole Amiyu Ozeki Alexa Pano Kaitlyn Papp Budde Catherine Park Hyun Kyung Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Sophia Popov Jean Reynolds Rachel Rohanna Kiara Romero P. Roussin-Bouchard Gabriela Ruffels Hae Ran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Kokona Sakurai Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Megan Schofill Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Jiyai Shin Elina Sinz Pimpisa Sisutham Caroline Smith Maja Stark Marissa Steen Lauren Stephenson Latanna Stone Ai Suzuki Elizabeth Szokol Rio Takeda Asterisk Talley Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Atthaya Thitikul Lexi Thompson Pei-Ying Tsai Mariajo Uribe Alana Uriell Albane Valenzuela Savannah Vilaubi Chanettee Wannasaen Lottie Woad Miyu Yamashita Amy Yang Angel Yin Ruoning Yin Yuri Yoshida Madison Young Arpichaya Yubol Amelia Zalsman Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 US Women's Open field