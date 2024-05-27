2024 US Women's Open field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
May 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda
The 2024 US Women's Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this USGA-run major championship event, played at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, from May 30 - June 2, 2024.

The US Women's Open presented by Ally field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th event of the season. The LPGA Tour remains on the East Coast as the USGA runs the second LPGA major of the year.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the venerable Pennsylvania country club that has been a tremendous tournament host.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with qualifiers already played to determine much of the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Daniela Holmqvist and Robyn Choi being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $12 million purse, with 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 US Women's Open field

PLAYER
Casandra Alexander
Na Rin An
Aditi Ashok
Pia Babnik
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Samantha Brown
Ashleigh Buhai
Adela Cernousek
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Hye-Jin Choi
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Kimberly Dinh
Aine Donegan
Gemma Dryburgh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Isabella Fierro
Maisie Filler
Alexandra Forsterling
Saiki Fujita
Ayaka Furue
Junia Gabasa
Isi Gabsa
Mariel Galdiano
Megha Ganne
Sofia Garcia
Amelia Garvey
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
Hannah Green
Georgia Hall
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Chiara Horder
Huai-Chien Hsu
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Jin Hee Im
Mone Inami
Caroline Inglis
Sabrina Iqbal
Akie Iwai
Chisato Iwai
Jiwon Jeon
Soo Bin Joo
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Sora Kamiya
Danielle Kang
Kim Kaufman
Yui Kawamoto
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
A Lim Kim
Hyo Joo Kim
Min Byeol Kim
Sei Young Kim
Su Ji Kim
Aykao Kimura
Cheyenne Knight
Jin Young Ko
Lydia Ko
Sakura Koiwai
Nelly Korda
Jennifer Kupcho
Steph Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Brittany Lang
Maude LeBlanc
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Minjee Lee
So Mi Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Amelia Lewis
Katie Li
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Ingrid Lindblad
Ruixin Liu
Yan Liu
Gaby Lopez
Hsin Yu Lu
Harriet Lynch
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Keeley Marx
Caroline Masson
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Alexa Melton
Sydnee Michaels
Yuka Nii
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O’Toole
Amiyu Ozeki
Alexa Pano
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Catherine Park
Hyun Kyung Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Sophia Popov
Jean Reynolds
Rachel Rohanna
Kiara Romero
P. Roussin-Bouchard
Gabriela Ruffels
Hae Ran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Kokona Sakurai
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Megan Schofill
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Jiyai Shin
Elina Sinz
Pimpisa Sisutham
Caroline Smith
Maja Stark
Marissa Steen
Lauren Stephenson
Latanna Stone
Ai Suzuki
Elizabeth Szokol
Rio Takeda
Asterisk Talley
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Atthaya Thitikul
Lexi Thompson
Pei-Ying Tsai
Mariajo Uribe
Alana Uriell
Albane Valenzuela
Savannah Vilaubi
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lottie Woad
Miyu Yamashita
Amy Yang
Angel Yin
Ruoning Yin
Yuri Yoshida
Madison Young
Arpichaya Yubol
Amelia Zalsman
Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 US Women's Open field

RANK PLAYER
1 Nelly Korda
3 Celine Boutier
4 Ruoning Yin
5 Hannah Green
6 Rose Zhang
7 Jin Young Ko
8 Charley Hull
9 Minjee Lee
10 Hyo-Joo Kim
11 Brooke Henderson
12 Xiyu Lin
13 Atthaya Thitikul
14 Lydia Ko
15 Megan Khang
16 Maja Stark
17 Alison Lee
18 Nasa Hataoka
19 Amy Yang
20 Ji Yai Shin
21 Allisen Corpuz
22 Patty Tavatanakit
23 Miyu Yamashita
24 Angel Yin
25 Ayaka Furue
26 Haeran Ryu
27 Leona Maguire
28 Linn Grant
29 Carlota Ciganda
30 Yuka Saso
31 Ye Won Lee
32 Georgia Hall
33 Ashleigh Buhai
34 Sei Young Kim
35 Madelene Sagstrom
36 Ally Ewing
37 Chanettee Wannasaen
38 Jin Hee Im
39 Akie Iwai
40 Gabriela Ruffels
42 Jennifer Kupcho
44 Ariya Jutanugarn
45 Rio Takeda
46 Chisato Iwai
48 Hye Jin Choi
49 Andrea Lee
50 Hyunkyung Park

