2024 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Yuka Saso, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win in the USGA-run major championship at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Saso won her second US Women's Open at just the age of 22, winning by three shots over Hinako Shibuno on 4-under 66, delivering in the final round with an incredible back nine to charge to her victory.
Ally Ewing shot 66 in the final round as well to rocket up the leaderboard and finish in tie for third with American Andrea Lee.
Saso won the $2,400,000 winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.
US Women's Open recap notes
Saso picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in his career and this championship.
By winning the event, Saso earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 75 players finishing the tournament in the biggest tournament in women's golf. The top 60 players and ties got to the weekend, with four amateurs making the cut.
The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
2024 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Yuka Saso
|-4
|68
|71
|69
|68
|276
|$2,400,000
|2
|Hinako Shibuno
|-1
|71
|70
|66
|72
|279
|$1,296,000
|T3
|Ally Ewing
|E
|74
|72
|68
|66
|280
|$664,777
|T3
|Andrea Lee
|E
|69
|69
|67
|75
|280
|$664,777
|5
|Arpichaya Yubol
|1
|72
|72
|68
|69
|281
|$456,375
|T6
|Atthaya Thitikul
|2
|74
|72
|68
|68
|282
|$365,406
|T6
|Ayaka Furue
|2
|71
|72
|71
|68
|282
|$365,406
|T6
|Wichanee Meechai
|2
|69
|67
|69
|77
|282
|$365,406
|
|T9
|Rio Takeda
|3
|74
|69
|69
|71
|283
|$271,733
|T9
|Sakura Koiwai
|3
|72
|69
|70
|72
|283
|$271,733
|T9
|Minjee Lee
|3
|70
|69
|66
|78
|283
|$271,733
|T12
|Hyo Joo Kim
|4
|75
|73
|67
|69
|284
|$205,709
|T12
|Ruoning Yin
|4
|73
|71
|69
|71
|284
|$205,709
|T12
|Miyu Yamashita
|4
|72
|71
|70
|71
|284
|$205,709
|T12
|Jin Hee Im
|4
|73
|68
|70
|73
|284
|$205,709
|T16
|Hannah Green
|5
|76
|71
|72
|66
|285
|$161,841
|
|T16
|A Lim Kim
|5
|74
|71
|70
|70
|285
|$161,841
|T16
|Mi Hyang Lee
|5
|74
|67
|71
|73
|285
|$161,841
|T19
|Jenny Shin
|6
|70
|78
|71
|67
|286
|$125,829
|T19
|Charley Hull
|6
|75
|72
|72
|67
|286
|$125,829
|T19
|Yan Liu
|6
|73
|74
|72
|67
|286
|$125,829
|T19
|Carlota Ciganda
|6
|72
|73
|72
|69
|286
|$125,829
|T19
|Chisato Iwai
|6
|70
|71
|73
|72
|286
|$125,829
|T24
|Jiwon Jeon
|7
|75
|71
|71
|70
|287
|$99,078
|T24
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|7
|72
|69
|74
|72
|287
|$99,078
|T26
|Aditi Ashok
|8
|73
|71
|73
|71
|288
|$86,542
|T26
|Sophia Popov
|8
|72
|72
|71
|73
|288
|$86,542
|T26
|Minbyeol Kim
|8
|72
|71
|70
|75
|288
|$86,542
|T29
|Jin Young Ko
|9
|75
|73
|72
|69
|289
|$68,873
|T29
|Sarah Kemp
|9
|75
|72
|72
|70
|289
|$68,873
|T29
|Pia Babnik
|9
|70
|77
|72
|70
|289
|$68,873
|T29
|Albane Valenzuela
|9
|72
|71
|76
|70
|289
|$68,873
|T29
|Xiyu Lin
|9
|72
|73
|73
|71
|289
|$68,873
|T29
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|9
|72
|71
|75
|71
|289
|$68,873
|T29
|Su Ji Kim
|9
|73
|73
|70
|73
|289
|$68,873
|T36
|Kristen Gillman
|10
|73
|75
|73
|69
|290
|$54,338
|T36
|Anna Nordqvist
|10
|74
|72
|70
|74
|290
|$54,338
|T36
|Amiyu Ozeki
|10
|74
|72
|69
|75
|290
|$54,338
|T39
|Hyun Kyung Park
|11
|74
|73
|74
|70
|291
|$44,896
|T39
|Gaby Lopez
|11
|75
|72
|73
|71
|291
|$44,896
|T39
|Jiyai Shin
|11
|73
|72
|75
|71
|291
|$44,896
|T39
|Yuna Nishimura
|11
|73
|74
|72
|72
|291
|$44,896
|T39
|Yui Kawamoto
|11
|71
|71
|73
|76
|291
|$44,896
|T44
|Megan Khang
|12
|75
|73
|74
|70
|292
|$34,495
|T44
|Mariel Galdiano
|12
|71
|76
|74
|71
|292
|$34,495
|T44
|Alison Lee
|12
|78
|70
|72
|72
|292
|$34,495
|T44
|Asterisk Talley (a)
|12
|70
|71
|78
|73
|292
|$0
|T44
|Megan Schofill (a)
|12
|70
|71
|77
|74
|292
|$0
|T44
|Nasa Hataoka
|12
|73
|70
|74
|75
|292
|$34,495
|T44
|Catherine Park (a)
|12
|70
|72
|72
|78
|292
|$0
|T51
|Gabriela Ruffels
|13
|75
|73
|75
|70
|293
|$26,595
|T51
|Haeran Ryu
|13
|77
|71
|73
|72
|293
|$26,595
|T51
|Sofia Garcia
|13
|75
|73
|71
|74
|293
|$26,595
|T51
|Alexandra Forsterling
|13
|70
|78
|71
|74
|293
|$26,595
|T51
|Yuri Yoshida
|13
|70
|74
|75
|74
|293
|$26,595
|T51
|Danielle Kang
|13
|74
|69
|76
|74
|293
|$26,595
|T51
|Ashleigh Buhai
|13
|74
|73
|71
|75
|293
|$26,595
|T58
|Narin An
|14
|74
|72
|77
|71
|294
|$23,741
|T58
|Celine Boutier
|14
|72
|75
|75
|72
|294
|$23,741
|T58
|Amelia Garvey
|14
|76
|71
|74
|73
|294
|$23,741
|T58
|Alana Uriell
|14
|76
|72
|72
|74
|294
|$23,741
|T58
|Alexa Pano
|14
|76
|72
|72
|74
|294
|$23,741
|T58
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|14
|75
|73
|72
|74
|294
|$23,741
|T58
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|14
|71
|75
|73
|75
|294
|$23,741
|T58
|Kim Kaufman
|14
|76
|72
|70
|76
|294
|$23,741
|T58
|Jeongeun Lee6
|14
|75
|71
|70
|78
|294
|$23,741
|T67
|Adela Cernousek (a)
|15
|69
|79
|69
|78
|295
|$0
|T67
|Ai Suzuki
|15
|72
|70
|73
|80
|295
|$22,566
|T69
|Caroline Inglis
|16
|74
|74
|76
|72
|296
|$22,095
|T69
|Madelene Sagstrom
|16
|73
|75
|73
|75
|296
|$22,095
|T69
|Marissa Steen
|16
|73
|74
|74
|75
|296
|$22,095
|72
|Casandra Alexander
|17
|71
|74
|77
|75
|297
|$21,625
|73
|Isi Gabsa
|19
|73
|74
|74
|78
|299
|$21,390
|74
|Akie Iwai
|21
|75
|71
|76
|79
|301
|$21,155
|75
|Cheyenne Knight
|22
|75
|71
|75
|81
|302
|$20,920