2024 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

June 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Yuka Saso, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win in the USGA-run major championship at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Saso won her second US Women's Open at just the age of 22, winning by three shots over Hinako Shibuno on 4-under 66, delivering in the final round with an incredible back nine to charge to her victory.

Ally Ewing shot 66 in the final round as well to rocket up the leaderboard and finish in tie for third with American Andrea Lee.

Saso won the $2,400,000 winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.

US Women's Open recap notes

Saso picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in his career and this championship.

By winning the event, Saso earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 75 players finishing the tournament in the biggest tournament in women's golf. The top 60 players and ties got to the weekend, with four amateurs making the cut.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

2024 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Yuka Saso -4 68 71 69 68 276 $2,400,000
2 Hinako Shibuno -1 71 70 66 72 279 $1,296,000
T3 Ally Ewing E 74 72 68 66 280 $664,777
T3 Andrea Lee E 69 69 67 75 280 $664,777
5 Arpichaya Yubol 1 72 72 68 69 281 $456,375
T6 Atthaya Thitikul 2 74 72 68 68 282 $365,406
T6 Ayaka Furue 2 71 72 71 68 282 $365,406
T6 Wichanee Meechai 2 69 67 69 77 282 $365,406
T9 Rio Takeda 3 74 69 69 71 283 $271,733
T9 Sakura Koiwai 3 72 69 70 72 283 $271,733
T9 Minjee Lee 3 70 69 66 78 283 $271,733
T12 Hyo Joo Kim 4 75 73 67 69 284 $205,709
T12 Ruoning Yin 4 73 71 69 71 284 $205,709
T12 Miyu Yamashita 4 72 71 70 71 284 $205,709
T12 Jin Hee Im 4 73 68 70 73 284 $205,709
T16 Hannah Green 5 76 71 72 66 285 $161,841
T16 A Lim Kim 5 74 71 70 70 285 $161,841
T16 Mi Hyang Lee 5 74 67 71 73 285 $161,841
T19 Jenny Shin 6 70 78 71 67 286 $125,829
T19 Charley Hull 6 75 72 72 67 286 $125,829
T19 Yan Liu 6 73 74 72 67 286 $125,829
T19 Carlota Ciganda 6 72 73 72 69 286 $125,829
T19 Chisato Iwai 6 70 71 73 72 286 $125,829
T24 Jiwon Jeon 7 75 71 71 70 287 $99,078
T24 Wei-Ling Hsu 7 72 69 74 72 287 $99,078
T26 Aditi Ashok 8 73 71 73 71 288 $86,542
T26 Sophia Popov 8 72 72 71 73 288 $86,542
T26 Minbyeol Kim 8 72 71 70 75 288 $86,542
T29 Jin Young Ko 9 75 73 72 69 289 $68,873
T29 Sarah Kemp 9 75 72 72 70 289 $68,873
T29 Pia Babnik 9 70 77 72 70 289 $68,873
T29 Albane Valenzuela 9 72 71 76 70 289 $68,873
T29 Xiyu Lin 9 72 73 73 71 289 $68,873
T29 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 9 72 71 75 71 289 $68,873
T29 Su Ji Kim 9 73 73 70 73 289 $68,873
T36 Kristen Gillman 10 73 75 73 69 290 $54,338
T36 Anna Nordqvist 10 74 72 70 74 290 $54,338
T36 Amiyu Ozeki 10 74 72 69 75 290 $54,338
T39 Hyun Kyung Park 11 74 73 74 70 291 $44,896
T39 Gaby Lopez 11 75 72 73 71 291 $44,896
T39 Jiyai Shin 11 73 72 75 71 291 $44,896
T39 Yuna Nishimura 11 73 74 72 72 291 $44,896
T39 Yui Kawamoto 11 71 71 73 76 291 $44,896
T44 Megan Khang 12 75 73 74 70 292 $34,495
T44 Mariel Galdiano 12 71 76 74 71 292 $34,495
T44 Alison Lee 12 78 70 72 72 292 $34,495
T44 Asterisk Talley (a) 12 70 71 78 73 292 $0
T44 Megan Schofill (a) 12 70 71 77 74 292 $0
T44 Nasa Hataoka 12 73 70 74 75 292 $34,495
T44 Catherine Park (a) 12 70 72 72 78 292 $0
T51 Gabriela Ruffels 13 75 73 75 70 293 $26,595
T51 Haeran Ryu 13 77 71 73 72 293 $26,595
T51 Sofia Garcia 13 75 73 71 74 293 $26,595
T51 Alexandra Forsterling 13 70 78 71 74 293 $26,595
T51 Yuri Yoshida 13 70 74 75 74 293 $26,595
T51 Danielle Kang 13 74 69 76 74 293 $26,595
T51 Ashleigh Buhai 13 74 73 71 75 293 $26,595
T58 Narin An 14 74 72 77 71 294 $23,741
T58 Celine Boutier 14 72 75 75 72 294 $23,741
T58 Amelia Garvey 14 76 71 74 73 294 $23,741
T58 Alana Uriell 14 76 72 72 74 294 $23,741
T58 Alexa Pano 14 76 72 72 74 294 $23,741
T58 Emily Kristine Pedersen 14 75 73 72 74 294 $23,741
T58 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 14 71 75 73 75 294 $23,741
T58 Kim Kaufman 14 76 72 70 76 294 $23,741
T58 Jeongeun Lee6 14 75 71 70 78 294 $23,741
T67 Adela Cernousek (a) 15 69 79 69 78 295 $0
T67 Ai Suzuki 15 72 70 73 80 295 $22,566
T69 Caroline Inglis 16 74 74 76 72 296 $22,095
T69 Madelene Sagstrom 16 73 75 73 75 296 $22,095
T69 Marissa Steen 16 73 74 74 75 296 $22,095
72 Casandra Alexander 17 71 74 77 75 297 $21,625
73 Isi Gabsa 19 73 74 74 78 299 $21,390
74 Akie Iwai 21 75 71 76 79 301 $21,155
75 Cheyenne Knight 22 75 71 75 81 302 $20,920

