The 2024 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Yuka Saso, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win in the USGA-run major championship at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Saso won her second US Women's Open at just the age of 22, winning by three shots over Hinako Shibuno on 4-under 66, delivering in the final round with an incredible back nine to charge to her victory.

Ally Ewing shot 66 in the final round as well to rocket up the leaderboard and finish in tie for third with American Andrea Lee.

Saso won the $2,400,000 winner's share of the $12,000,000 purse.

US Women's Open recap notes

Saso picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in his career and this championship.

By winning the event, Saso earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 75 players finishing the tournament in the biggest tournament in women's golf. The top 60 players and ties got to the weekend, with four amateurs making the cut.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

2024 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

