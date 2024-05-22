Where is Colonial Country Club and the Charles Schwab Challenge located?
May 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Ben Hogan statue at Colonial Country Club
Colonial Country Club is home to the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge and a unique event on the PGA Tour. It is of the best-known golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Ft. Worth-area club has become home to big events, including Charles Schwab Challenges and the US Open.

Not only is Colonial Country Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA of Tour's 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, which features some of the best in the world playing in Texas.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Colonial Country Club is located.

Where is Colonial Country Club located?

Colonial Country Club is located in Ft. Worth, Texas. Colonial Country Club is located on the southwestern side of the city. It's just on the inside of Interstate 820, which is the Ft. Worth beltway system.

Colonial Country Club sits close to the downtown area and close to Ryan Place.

Neighboring cities to the club include Arlington and Dallas.

Colonial Country Club map

Which airports are near Colonial Country Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Colonial Country Club is Dallas, the Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to Colonial Country Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Colonial Country Club?

Colonial Country Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Whitestone Golf Club is nearby, as well as Ridgelea Country Club.

