Do PGA Championship players get paid if they miss the cut?
Do PGA Championship players get paid if they miss the cut?

May 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Collin Morikawa FLIPPING HIS LID – COLLIN MORIKAWA ALMOST LOSES THE TOP OF THEW WANAMAKER TROPHY AFTER WINNING THE 2020 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AT HARDING PARK
The PGA Championship 36-hole cut rule is one of the most accommodating in golf, limiting the weekend field to the top 70 players and ties -- more room compared to the PGA Tour 36-hole cut rule of the top 65 and ties.

So, in a field of 156 players at the PGA Championship, more than half are going home after the second round. Do 2024 PGA Championship players get paid if they miss the cut?

Actually, they do. At the PGA Championship, the professionals who miss the 36-hole cut are also paid. In 2024, those professionals who missed the cut were paid $4,000, up from $3,200 in 2021. There are no amateurs in the PGA Championship.

At all four majors, players who miss the cut get paid:

  • At the Masters, the players who miss the 36-hole cut are paid. In 2017, every professional who missed the cut was paid $10,000.
  • At the US Open, the players who miss the 36-hole cut each earn $10,000.
  • At the British Open Championship, the players who miss the 36-hole cut are also paid, but they're paid on a sliding scale. The first 10 professionals (and ties) to miss the cut earned $7,200, while the next 20 professional golfers and ties got $5,750 and the remaining professional golfers took home $4,850.

Most weeks, when PGA Tour players miss the cut, they don't get paid. No PGA Tour event that's not a major pays out to players who miss the cut, though there are events where there's not cut.

