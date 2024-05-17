2024 Mizuho Americas Open purse, winner's share, LPGA Tour prize money payout
2024 Mizuho Americas Open purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

May 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open field is headed by Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and more of the best players in the world.

This is the 11th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event is one of two played in a row in New Jersey, with a third coming after the US Women's Open.

With 120 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Mizuho Americas Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $282,977
3 $205,279
4 $158,799
5 $127,815
6 $104,577
7 $87,535
8 $76,690
9 $68,943
10 $62,746
11 $58,097
12 $54,223
13 $50,815
14 $47,717
15 $44,928
16 $42,449
17 $40,282
18 $38,422
19 $36,873
20 $35,633
21 $34,395
22 $33,154
23 $31,917
24 $30,675
25 $29,592
26 $28,509
27 $27,422
28 $26,337
29 $25,253
30 $24,324
31 $23,393
32 $22,464
33 $21,535
34 $20,604
35 $19,831
36 $19,056
37 $18,283
38 $17,506
39 $16,731
40 $16,113
41 $15,494
42 $14,875
43 $14,253
44 $13,634
45 $13,169
46 $12,703
47 $12,238
48 $11,774
49 $11,309
50 $10,845
51 $10,536
52 $10,226
53 $9,914
54 $9,607
55 $9,295
56 $8,985
57 $8,676
58 $8,366
59 $8,057
60 $7,747
61 $7,593
62 $7,435
63 $7,282
64 $7,128
65 $6,970

2024 Mizuho Americas Open: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open purse?

The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open purse is $3 million.

How much is the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open winner's share?

The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open winner's share is $450,000.

What is the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open field size?

The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open field features 120 players.

Is there a cut at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open?

There is a 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open.

