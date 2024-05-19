2024 Mizuho Americas Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

Korda won her sixth event in eight LPGA Tour starts this season, holding off Hannah Green for a one-shot win on 14-under 274. Korda's 71 in the final round was enough to keep her lead that started the day at two shots.

Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn and Jennifer Kupcho, who lost in a playoff here last year to Rose Zhang, all finished in a tie for third place, three shots back of the Australian Green.

Korda won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Mizuho Americas Open recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 12th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the sixth time in her last seven tournaments.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 58 players finishing the tournament in the second of three New Jersey events this season. All players who finished in the top 65 and ties after two rounds were paid, though the cut was to the top 50 players and ties in this 120-player event.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

2024 Mizuho Americas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details