2024 Mizuho Americas Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured LPGA Tour

2024 Mizuho Americas Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

May 19, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Nelly Korda
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

Korda won her sixth event in eight LPGA Tour starts this season, holding off Hannah Green for a one-shot win on 14-under 274. Korda's 71 in the final round was enough to keep her lead that started the day at two shots.

Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn and Jennifer Kupcho, who lost in a playoff here last year to Rose Zhang, all finished in a tie for third place, three shots back of the Australian Green.

Korda won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Mizuho Americas Open recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 12th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the sixth time in her last seven tournaments.

By winning the event, Korda earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 58 players finishing the tournament in the second of three New Jersey events this season. All players who finished in the top 65 and ties after two rounds were paid, though the cut was to the top 50 players and ties in this 120-player event.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

2024 Mizuho Americas Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nelly Korda -14 70 68 65 71 274 $450,000
2 Hannah Green -13 71 71 63 70 275 $277,738
T3 Chanettee Wannasaen -10 71 71 71 65 278 $146,358
T3 Ariya Jutanugarn -10 70 68 70 70 278 $146,358
T3 Jennifer Kupcho -10 69 71 67 71 278 $146,358
T3 Gabriela Ruffels -10 68 70 68 72 278 $146,358
T7 Marina Alex -9 72 68 71 68 279 $64,365
T7 Yuna Nishimura -9 70 69 71 69 279 $64,365
T7 Patty Tavatanakit -9 69 72 68 70 279 $64,365
T7 Atthaya Thitikul -9 70 65 74 70 279 $64,365
T7 Sei Young Kim -9 72 70 66 71 279 $64,365
T7 Bianca Pagdanganan -9 68 74 66 71 279 $64,365
T7 Ayaka Furue -9 70 69 67 73 279 $64,365
T14 Megan Khang -8 69 70 75 66 280 $40,144
T14 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8 73 66 72 69 280 $40,144
T14 Nasa Hataoka -8 74 69 67 70 280 $40,144
T14 In Gee Chun -8 71 71 68 70 280 $40,144
T14 Lauren Coughlin -8 73 68 69 70 280 $40,144
T14 Andrea Lee -8 68 71 69 72 280 $40,144
T14 Sophia Popov -8 71 69 67 73 280 $40,144
T21 Celine Boutier -7 69 74 71 67 281 $30,238
T21 Minjee Lee -7 69 72 71 69 281 $30,238
T21 Alison Lee -7 73 67 72 69 281 $30,238
T21 Ally Ewing -7 71 70 70 70 281 $30,238
T21 Ashleigh Buhai -7 69 70 70 72 281 $30,238
T21 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 69 70 69 73 281 $30,238
T21 Pajaree Anannarukarn -7 74 65 68 74 281 $30,238
T28 Amy Yang -6 76 67 71 68 282 $23,904
T28 Stacy Lewis -6 73 68 70 71 282 $23,904
T28 Jenny Shin -6 69 73 68 72 282 $23,904
T28 Xiyu Lin -6 69 72 67 74 282 $23,904
T28 So Mi Lee -6 66 71 71 74 282 $23,904
33 Mao Saigo -5 68 70 76 69 283 $21,136
T34 Perrine Delacour -4 70 71 74 69 284 $18,703
T34 Charley Hull -4 70 70 75 69 284 $18,703
T34 Narin An -4 71 72 69 72 284 $18,703
T34 Lizette Salas -4 70 73 69 72 284 $18,703
T34 Bailey Tardy -4 75 67 67 75 284 $18,703
T39 Carlota Ciganda -3 72 68 71 74 285 $16,118
T39 Albane Valenzuela -3 71 69 71 74 285 $16,118
T41 Linn Grant -2 69 72 75 70 286 $13,761
T41 Madelene Sagstrom -2 73 69 72 72 286 $13,761
T41 Auston Kim -2 75 68 70 73 286 $13,761
T41 Morgane Metraux -2 74 69 69 74 286 $13,761
T41 Elizabeth Szokol -2 70 71 71 74 286 $13,761
T41 Minji Kang -2 75 65 69 77 286 $13,761
T47 Yu Liu -1 70 72 72 73 287 $11,784
T47 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -1 72 71 70 74 287 $11,784
T49 Georgia Hall E 71 72 73 72 288 $10,871
T49 Jin Young Ko E 70 70 75 73 288 $10,871
T51 Karis Davidson 1 71 70 71 77 289 $10,189
T51 Sarah Kemp 1 73 67 72 77 289 $10,189
T53 Stephanie Kyriacou 2 74 69 71 76 290 $9,427
T53 Angel Yin 2 74 69 71 76 290 $9,427
T53 Wichanee Meechai 2 72 70 71 77 290 $9,427
T56 Brooke M. Henderson 3 73 69 76 73 291 $8,667
T56 Frida Kinhult 3 69 74 74 74 291 $8,667
58 Mi Hyang Lee 4 70 73 73 76 292 $8,211
CUT Emily Kristine Pedersen E 74 70 MC MC 144 $7,482
CUT Angela Stanford E 73 71 MC MC 144 $7,482
CUT Mone Inami E 73 71 MC MC 144 $7,482
CUT Anna Nordqvist E 72 72 MC MC 144 $7,482
CUT Grace Kim E 72 72 MC MC 144 $7,482
CUT Olivia Cowan 1 77 68 MC MC 145 $6,412
CUT Peiyun Chien 1 76 69 MC MC 145 $6,412
CUT Linnea Strom 1 75 70 MC MC 145 $6,412
CUT Mel Reid 1 74 71 MC MC 145 $6,412
CUT Roberta Liti 1 73 72 MC MC 145 $6,412
CUT Gaby Lopez 1 72 73 MC MC 145 $6,412
CUT Lexi Thompson 1 72 73 MC MC 145 $6,412
CUT Celine Borge 1 71 74 MC MC 145 $6,412
CUT Dani Holmqvist 1 70 75 MC MC 145 $6,412

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.