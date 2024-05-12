2024 Mizuho Americas Open field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
May 12, 2024

May 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rose Zhang Rose Zhang poses with the trophy after winning the during the final match at the 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)
The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this major championship event, played at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, from May 16-19, 2024.

The Mizuho Americas Open field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the season. The LPGA Tour remains on the East Coast in the lead-in to the US Women's Open.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the East Coast of the United States for the second of two events in a row in New Jersey.

We do not yet have two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with that 18-hole tournament still to be played.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Daniela Holmqvist and Robyn Choi being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 36 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Mizuho Americas Open field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Laetitia Beck
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
In Gee Chun
Carlota Ciganda
Jenny Coleman
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Paula Creamer
Karis Davidson
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Ayaka Furue
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
Hannah Green
Georgia Hall
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Mone Inami
Jiwon Jeon
Eun Hee Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minji Kang
Minami Katsu
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
Frida Kinhult
Jin Young Ko
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Minjee Lee
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Stacy Lewis
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Yu Liu
Yan Liu
Gaby Lopez
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Caroline Masson
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Azahara Munoz
Yuna Nishimura
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Hee Young Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Sophia Popov
Mel Reid
Paula Reto
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Lizette Salas
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Angela Stanford
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Atthaya Thitikul
Lexi Thompson
Albane Valenzuela
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Amy Yang
Ruoning Yin
Angel Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Arpichaya Yubol
Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Mizuho Americas Open field

RANK PLAYER
1 Nelly Korda
3 Celine Boutier
4 Ruoning Yin
5 Jin Young Ko
6 Brooke Henderson
7 Hannah Green
8 Charley Hull
9 Minjee Lee
10 Lydia Ko
11 Atthaya Thitikul
13 Xiyu Lin
14 Megan Khang
15 Maja Stark
16 Alison Lee
17 Amy Yang
18 Nasa Hataoka
19 Allisen Corpuz
21 Angel Yin
22 Rose Zhang
23 Leona Maguire
24 Ayaka Furue
25 Haeran Ryu
26 Patty Tavatanakit
28 Yuka Saso
29 Carlota Ciganda
30 Linn Grant
31 Georgia Hall
32 Ashleigh Buhai
33 Ally Ewing
35 Sei Young Kim
38 Hye Jin Choi
40 Chanettee Wannasaen
41 Lexi Thompson
44 Andrea Lee
45 A Lim Kim
50 Gaby Lopez

