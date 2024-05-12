2024 Mizuho Americas Open field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this major championship event, played at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, from May 16-19, 2024.

The Mizuho Americas Open field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th event of the season. The LPGA Tour remains on the East Coast in the lead-in to the US Women's Open.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the East Coast of the United States for the second of two events in a row in New Jersey.

We do not yet have two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with that 18-hole tournament still to be played.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Daniela Holmqvist and Robyn Choi being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 36 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Mizuho Americas Open field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Laetitia Beck Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi In Gee Chun Carlota Ciganda Jenny Coleman Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Paula Creamer Karis Davidson Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Ayaka Furue Kristen Gillman Linn Grant Hannah Green Georgia Hall Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Wei-Ling Hsu Charley Hull Mone Inami Jiwon Jeon Eun Hee Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Minji Kang Minami Katsu Sarah Kemp Megan Khang Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim Frida Kinhult Jin Young Ko Lydia Ko Nelly Korda Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Agathe Laisne Maude-Aimee Leblanc Minjee Lee Alison Lee Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee Stacy Lewis Xiyu Lin Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Roberta Liti Yu Liu Yan Liu Gaby Lopez Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Caroline Masson Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Azahara Munoz Yuna Nishimura Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Hee Young Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Sophia Popov Mel Reid Paula Reto Gabriela Ruffels Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Lizette Salas Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Angela Stanford Maja Stark Linnea Strom Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Emma Talley Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Atthaya Thitikul Lexi Thompson Albane Valenzuela Chanettee Wannasaen Lindsey Weaver-Wright Amy Yang Ruoning Yin Angel Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Arpichaya Yubol Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Mizuho Americas Open field