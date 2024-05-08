Which LIV Golf players are in the 2024 PGA Championship field? Who’s in and out from last year

The 2024 PGA Championship field features 156 players, and approximately 15 percent of that field is made up of players who currently compete on LIV Golf.

In total, 16 LIV Golf players are among the players competing at Valhalla Golf Club. Some players qualified as past PGA Championship champions, who traditionally have been assured of an effective life invitation. Reigning PGA Championship champion Brooks Koepka falls under this category.

Some players qualified as winners of another of the three majors in the last five years. Examples of those players are Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau

The PGA of America can also invite whoever they would like, and they typically try to invite the full, current top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking. They invited LIV players falling into that category, including Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert and Adrian Meronk. David Puig, who is 106th in the OWGR, was also invited. Louis Oosthuizen was invited to play by the PGA of America, but he declined the invitation.

Any player who finished in the top 12 of last year's PGA Championship or in the top four of the other three majors earned a spot as well.

Tyrrell Hatton was eligible to compete in the 2023 Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, and thus earned an invite despite going to LIV Golf.

In 2023, a total of 18 LIV Golf players were eligible for the PGA Championship field. However, with many LIV Golf players falling outside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a few LIV Golf players who made last year's field are not in for this year.

All told, approximately one-third of LIV Golf's 54 players this season are in the PGA Championship field, though that's likely to be the high water mark in any major this year. The US Open and the Open Championship will likely have fewer LIV Golf players.

LIV Golf players are in the 2024 PGA Championship field