The numbers behind Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda dominating golf

Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda are dominating golf in a way we haven't seen since Tiger Woods and Annika Sorenstam were simultaneously tearing apart the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, respectively.

In their last 10 combined starts, Scheffler and Korda have won nine times, with Scheffler winning four of five starts and Korda winning all five to tie the LPGA Tour's all-time consecutive wins record.

In that span, Scheffler and Korda have combined to take on 1,129 total opponents. Between them, they have lost to exactly one player. Scottie Scheffler finished tied for second place at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, losing out to Stephan Jaeger by a single shot at Memorial Park in Houston. In that same tournament, Scheffler tied four other players (Tony Finau, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti and Taylor Moore) for the runner-up spot. Otherwise, Scheffler and Korda have beaten every opponent thrown in front of them for a combined record of 1,124-1-4.

Scheffler has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational (68 opponents), The Players Championship (143), the Masters (88) and the RBC Heritage (68). Scheffler has gone back-to-back twice, opening the largest gap in the FedEx Cup standings ever at this point in the season -- breaking his own record from 2022. He has won against amazing fields, too, with eight of the world top 10 competing in all of those tournaments he won. In terms of total money, Scheffler has won $16,253,735 in the last five tournaments he's played.

Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, has alone earned nearly $1.8 million this year, assuming a standard caddie payout structure. The earnings from these five tournaments alone would put Ted Scott in the top 40 on the PGA Tour money list this season.

Korda has won the LPGA Drive On Championship (119 opponents), the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship (131), the Ford Championship (143), the T-Mobile Match Play (95) and The Chevron Championship (131). Korda is the first player since herself to win a major and tournament preceding it. She also has tied the LPGA Tour record for most consecutive wins without skipping a tournament at four. She's the second world No. 1 since the start of the Rolex Rankings to win The Chevron. In total, Korda has won $2.4 million in her winning streak.

The question is how long each player can continue their dominant form.

Scheffler is about to become a father for the first time in the next couple of weeks, and he won't compete again on the PGA Tour for a few weeks. He may return at the next PGA Tour Signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., or he may return at the week after at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. His life will have changed substantially at that point, and who knows what that will mean for extending this run.

Korda, though, is looking to break both of the LPGA's consecutive wins records this upcoming week. She is playing in the JM Eagle LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, which features the biggest non-major, non-CME Group Tour Championship purses of the year.