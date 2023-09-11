2023 BMW PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Viktor Hovland is next best on the list at 15-to-2, while Jon Rahm is on +850.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are at 18-to-1, the highest-ranked English players in this field.

2023 BMW PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW PGA Championship, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a few weeks to go before the Ryder Cup.

Tom Kim should find this course suits him very well given his ballstriking prowess.

Ryan Fox is worth a look at 50/1, and I see some similarities between The K Club and here, particularly in the landing area questions.

Min Woo Lee is a gamer, and he has enough power to get around here however he would like.

2023 BMW PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner