2023 BMW PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
09/11/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
The 2023 BMW PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

The DP World Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Viktor Hovland is next best on the list at 15-to-2, while Jon Rahm is on +850.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are at 18-to-1, the highest-ranked English players in this field.

2023 BMW PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW PGA Championship, with the DP World Tour heading to a long-standing event with just a few weeks to go before the Ryder Cup.

Tom Kim should find this course suits him very well given his ballstriking prowess.

Ryan Fox is worth a look at 50/1, and I see some similarities between The K Club and here, particularly in the landing area questions.

Min Woo Lee is a gamer, and he has enough power to get around here however he would like.

2023 BMW PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 700
Viktor Hovland 750
Jon Rahm 850
Matt Fitzpatrick 1800
Tommy Fleetwood 1800
Shane Lowry 2000
Tyrrell Hatton 2000
Ludvig Aberg 2500
Tom Kim 2500
Min Woo Lee 2800
Adam Scott 3500
Billy Horschel 3500
Justin Rose 3500
Adrian Meronk 4000
Vincent Norrman 4000
Nicolai Hojgaard 4500
Sepp Straka 4500
Ryan Fox 5000
Aaron Rai 5500
Alexander Bjork 6000
Jordan Smith 6000
Thomas Detry 6000
Robert MacIntyre 6500
Matt Wallace 9000
Rasmus Hojgaard 9000
Thorbjorn Olesen 9000
Victor Perez 9000
Yannik Paul 9000
Antoine Rozner 10000
Tom Hoge 10000
Connor Syme 11000
Guido Migliozzi 11000
Joost Luiten 11000
Padraig Harrington 11000
Romain Langasque 11000
Adrian Otaegui 13500
Calum Hill 13500
Grant Forrest 13500
Maximilian Kieffer 13500
Niklas Norgaard Mller 13500
Shubhankar Sharma 13500
Thriston Lawrence 13500
Marcel Schneider 15000
Eddie Pepperell 16500
Ewen Ferguson 16500
Francesco Molinari 16500
Matthew Jordan 16500
Matthew Southgate 16500
Marcel Siem 17500
Rikuya Hoshino 17500
Sami Valimaki 17500
Pablo Larrazabal 18500
Daniel Hillier 20000
Gavin Green 20000
Hurly Long 20000
Jorge Campillo 20000
Marcus Helligkilde 20000
Matthieu Pavon 20000
Nathan Kimsey 20000
Nick Bachem 20000
Richard Mansell 20000
Tom McKibbin 20000
Danny Willett 22500
Fabrizio Zanotti 22500
Julien Brun 22500
Luke Donald 22500
Marcus Kinhult 22500
Paul Waring 22500
Richie Ramsay 22500
Ryo Hisatsune 22500

