2023 Tour Championship betting and DFS picks: Current form, course fit and horses for courses

Each week, including this week's 2023 Tour Championship, Golf News Net offers PGA Tour betting picks and daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups using our proprietary model, which is weighted toward longer-term performance.
However, we don't just use our model when making these picks. We also need to look at current form, course fits and horses for courses. This data can and should help inform our decision making, including validating things we see in the model. If everything lines up, then a player can become an auto-play. If only some parts of the equation suggest a player will perform well this week, then we may look more tepidly at investing in a player.
2023 Tour Championship history and current PGA Tour finish trends
Finish Trends
Recent PGA Tour Trends
We start by looking at the recent past, back at players who have finished inside the top 15 in the last five individual PGA Tour events.
- Sam Burns - 2 - T-14 Wyndham Championship, T-15 BMW Championship
- Patrick Cantlay - 2 - P-2 FedEx St. Jude, T-15 BMW Championship
- Corey Conners - 2 - T-6 FedEx St. Jude, T-10 BMW Championship
- Tommy Fleetwood - 2 - T-10 British Open, T-3 FedEx St. Jude
- Lucas Glover - 2 - WIN Wyndham Championship, WIN FedEx St. Jude
- Emiliano Grillo - 2 - T-6 The Open, T-10 3M Open
- Brian Harman - 2 - WIN The Open, T-5 BMW Championship
- Russell Henley - 3 - T-2 Wyndham Championship, T-6 FedEx St. Jude, T-8 BMW Championship
- Max Homa - 3 - T-10 The Open, T-6 FedEx St. Jude, T-5 BMW Championship
- Viktor Hovland - 3 - T-13 The Open, T-13 FedEx St. Jude, WIN BMW Championship
- Sungjae Im - 3 - T-14 Wyndham Championship, T-6 FedEx St. Jude, T-7 BMW Championship
- Tom Kim - 2 - T-2 The Open, T-10 BMW Championship
- Rory McIlroy - 3 - T-6 The Open, T-3 FedEx St. Jude, 4th BMW Championship
Event Finish History
We like to look for potential horses for courses with most PGA Tour events, particularly those with regular host courses. We're typically looking at players who finished in the top 10 in this particular event in the last five years.
Here are those players:
- Patrick Cantlay - 2
- Tony Finau - 2
- Rory McIlroy - 4
- Jon Rahm - 2
- Xander Schauffele - 5
- Scottie Scheffler - 2
Course Fits
A player is a course fit -- or a potential course fit, at least -- if their Strokes Gained breakout when they finish in the top 25 is similar to the average for top-25 finishers at this week's event.
We won't be doing a breakout for this event since it moves around, though.
This week's model
My model weighs performance over multiple time frames (the last five events, 1 year and 2 years) with different weighting to strokes gained based on quality of competition.
