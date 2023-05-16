2023 PGA Championship model and fantasy golf rankings
2023 PGA Championship model and fantasy golf rankings

05/16/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2023 PGA Championship!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since April 2022 and where they landed in the model:

  • 2022 PGA Championship: Justin Thomas - No. 6
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: Sam Burns - No. 3
  • RBC Canadian Open: Rory McIlroy - No. 3
  • US Open: Matt Fitzpatrick - No. 13
  • Travelers Championship: Xander Schauffele - No. 1
  • Genesis Scottish Open: Xander Schauffele - No. 3
  • The Open: Cameron Smith - No. 16
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: Tony Finau - No. 6
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: Will Zalatoris - No. 5
  • BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay - No. 3
  • Fortinet Championship: Max Homa - No. 5
  • Shriners Children's Open: Tom Kim - No. 5
  • Zozo Championship: Keegan Bradley - No. 11
  • The CJ Cup in South Carolina: Rory McIlroy - No. 1
  • Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Seamus Power - No. 2
  • World Wide Technology Championship: Russell Henley - No. 6
  • Cadence Bank Houston Open: Tony Finau - No. 2
  • Sentry Tournament of Champions: Jon Rahm - No. 2
  • The American Express: Jon Rahm - No. 1
  • Farmers Insurance Open: Max Homa - No. 9
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Justin Rose - No. 18
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler - No. 6
  • The Genesis Invitational: Jon Rahm - No. 2
  • The Honda Classic: Chris Kirk - No. 3
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: Kurt Kitayama - No. 17
  • The Players Championship: Scottie Scheffler - No. 2
  • WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Sam Burns - No. 20
  • Corales Puntacana Championship: Matt Wallace - No. 15
  • Valero Texas Open: Corey Conners - No. 1
  • The Masters: Jon Rahm - No. 4
  • RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick - No. 12
  • Mexico Open at Vidanta: Tony Finau - No. 2
  • Wells Fargo Championship: Wyndham Clark - No. 35
  • AT&T Byron Nelson: Jason Day - No. 6

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

