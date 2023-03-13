2023 Valspar Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 Valspar Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Florida for the Valspar Championship, with Sam Burns looking to chase a three-peat on one of the trickiest courses on the PGA Tour because it requires so much precision to succeed.

2023 Valspar Championship One and Done picks

Sam Burns: Burns is coming out of hiberation on Bermuda, which is where he shines, and so he's worth a look for a three-peat.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth made the cut at Sawgrass thanks to a miracle chip-in at a place he doesn't like, but I do think he can play well here.

Justin Rose: If you missed Rose at Pebble, now may be a good time to catch him.

Gary Woodland: Look, a lot of people are going to be in on Woodland this week. Ultimately, that might be a jinx, but he's coming around.

My pick this week is Sam Burns.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks