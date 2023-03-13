2023 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Valspar Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Valspar Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing, before we head to Texas for a few weeks and get ready for the Masters.

The Copperhead Course is a favorite among the pros because it requires shotmaking and plenty of control.

Justin Thomas is betting favorite

The 2023 Valspar Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best at 12-to-1.

Matt Fitzpatrick is 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Sam Burns is at 16-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 Valspar Championship first looks

Sam Burns showed some signs of coming out of hibernation, and he obviously loves this tournament.

Gary Woodland seems to also be figuring out a few things, making him worth a look, along with Tommy Fleetwood.

Pierceson Coody may not be there yet, but he also feels live at +7500 this week.

2023 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner