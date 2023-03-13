2023 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Valspar Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Valspar Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing, before we head to Texas for a few weeks and get ready for the Masters.
The Copperhead Course is a favorite among the pros because it requires shotmaking and plenty of control.
Justin Thomas is betting favorite
The 2023 Valspar Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best at 12-to-1.
Matt Fitzpatrick is 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Sam Burns is at 16-to-1.
2023 Valspar Championship first looks
Sam Burns showed some signs of coming out of hibernation, and he obviously loves this tournament.
Gary Woodland seems to also be figuring out a few things, making him worth a look, along with Tommy Fleetwood.
Pierceson Coody may not be there yet, but he also feels live at +7500 this week.
2023 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Justin Thomas
|900
|Jordan Spieth
|1200
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1400
|Sam Burns
|1600
|Justin Rose
|2200
|Keegan Bradley
|2200
|Adam Hadwin
|2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2500
|Brian Harman
|3300
|Davis Riley
|3300
|Denny McCarthy
|3300
|Justin Suh
|3300
|Wyndham Clark
|3300
|Ben Griffin
|3500
|Brandon Wu
|4000
|Gary Woodland
|4000
|Maverick McNealy
|4000
|Taylor Moore
|4500
|Ben Martin
|5000
|J.T. Poston
|5000
|Joel Dahmen
|5000
|Stephan Jaeger
|5000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|5500
|Aaron Rai
|6000
|Byeong-Hun An
|6000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|6000
|Luke List
|6000
|Robby Shelton
|6000
|Victor Perez
|6000
|Akshay Bhatia
|6500
|Beau Hossler
|6500
|Eric Cole
|6500
|Nate Lashley
|6500
|Nick Taylor
|6500
|Tyler Duncan
|6500
|Garrick Higgo
|7500
|Ludvig Aberg
|7500
|Pierceson Coody
|7500
|Webb Simpson
|7500
|William Gordon
|7500
|David Lingmerth
|8000
|Dylan Frittelli
|8000
|Matthew Nesmith
|8000
|Patrick Rodgers
|8000
|Ryan Gerard
|8000
|Sam Ryder
|8000
|Alex Smalley
|9000
|Lee Hodges
|9000
|Adam Schenk
|10000
|Ben Taylor
|10000
|David Lipsky
|10000
|Joseph Bramlett
|10000
|Martin Laird
|10000
|Patton Kizzire
|10000
|S.H. Kim
|10000
|Erik van Rooyen
|12500
|Harry Hall
|12500
|Kevin Kisner
|12500
|Kevin Streelman
|12500
|Kramer Hickok
|12500
|Mark Hubbard
|12500
|Matt Wallace
|12500
|Nick Hardy
|12500
|Russell Knox
|12500
|Trey Mullinax
|12500
|Austin Smotherman
|14000
|Chad Ramey
|14000
|Nicolas Echavarria
|14000
|Sam Stevens
|14000
|Zach Johnson
|14000
|Adam Long
|15000
|Carson Young
|15000
|Doug Ghim
|15000
|Greyson Sigg
|15000
|Harry Higgs
|15000
|Lucas Glover
|15000
|Michael Kim
|15000
|Michael Thompson
|15000
|Troy Merritt
|15000
|Ryan Moore
|17500