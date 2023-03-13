2023 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

03/13/2023
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth


The 2023 Valspar Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Valspar Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing, before we head to Texas for a few weeks and get ready for the Masters.

The Copperhead Course is a favorite among the pros because it requires shotmaking and plenty of control.

Justin Thomas is betting favorite

The 2023 Valspar Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds. Jordan Spieth is next best at 12-to-1.

Matt Fitzpatrick is 14-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Sam Burns is at 16-to-1.

2023 Valspar Championship first looks

Sam Burns showed some signs of coming out of hibernation, and he obviously loves this tournament.

Gary Woodland seems to also be figuring out a few things, making him worth a look, along with Tommy Fleetwood.

Pierceson Coody may not be there yet, but he also feels live at +7500 this week.

2023 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Justin Thomas 900
Jordan Spieth 1200
Matt Fitzpatrick 1400
Sam Burns 1600
Justin Rose 2200
Keegan Bradley 2200
Adam Hadwin 2500
Tommy Fleetwood 2500
Brian Harman 3300
Davis Riley 3300
Denny McCarthy 3300
Justin Suh 3300
Wyndham Clark 3300
Ben Griffin 3500
Brandon Wu 4000
Gary Woodland 4000
Maverick McNealy 4000
Taylor Moore 4500
Ben Martin 5000
J.T. Poston 5000
Joel Dahmen 5000
Stephan Jaeger 5000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 5500
Aaron Rai 6000
Byeong-Hun An 6000
Jhonattan Vegas 6000
Luke List 6000
Robby Shelton 6000
Victor Perez 6000
Akshay Bhatia 6500
Beau Hossler 6500
Eric Cole 6500
Nate Lashley 6500
Nick Taylor 6500
Tyler Duncan 6500
Garrick Higgo 7500
Ludvig Aberg 7500
Pierceson Coody 7500
Webb Simpson 7500
William Gordon 7500
David Lingmerth 8000
Dylan Frittelli 8000
Matthew Nesmith 8000
Patrick Rodgers 8000
Ryan Gerard 8000
Sam Ryder 8000
Alex Smalley 9000
Lee Hodges 9000
Adam Schenk 10000
Ben Taylor 10000
David Lipsky 10000
Joseph Bramlett 10000
Martin Laird 10000
Patton Kizzire 10000
S.H. Kim 10000
Erik van Rooyen 12500
Harry Hall 12500
Kevin Kisner 12500
Kevin Streelman 12500
Kramer Hickok 12500
Mark Hubbard 12500
Matt Wallace 12500
Nick Hardy 12500
Russell Knox 12500
Trey Mullinax 12500
Austin Smotherman 14000
Chad Ramey 14000
Nicolas Echavarria 14000
Sam Stevens 14000
Zach Johnson 14000
Adam Long 15000
Carson Young 15000
Doug Ghim 15000
Greyson Sigg 15000
Harry Higgs 15000
Lucas Glover 15000
Michael Kim 15000
Michael Thompson 15000
Troy Merritt 15000
Ryan Moore 17500

