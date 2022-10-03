2022 Shriners Children’s Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're in Vegas for the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. We have a few headline players -- namely Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim -- and a ton of young guys that are trying to cement their place in the PGA Tour priority order.

Hopefully you took me up on Sepp Straka as a recommendation last week instead of Sahith. It's another weird start to a season.

2022 Shriners Children's Open One and Done picks

Taylor Montgomery: Montgomery is ready to win, and he's done great in his two starts so far this season.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay loves this event and makes a point to play in it every year. You just have to hope he shows out in an elevated event instead.

Sungjae Im: Im is defending champion and has a tremendous track record at TPC Summerlin.

Aaron Wise: Wise was resurgent last season, and he's a good player for this golf course.

My pick this week is Taylor Montgomery.

