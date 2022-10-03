2022 Shriners Children’s Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Shriners Children's Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Shriners Children's Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Shriners Children's Open preview

The Shriners Children's Open is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in Vegas for one of the more beloved fall events. The field is actually pretty good this week, led by Patrick Cantlay.

2022 Shriners Children's Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has won here and finished second twice in recent memory. He's playing this event for a reason.

2. Sungjae Im: Im is the defending champion this week in Vegas, and he looked pretty good, but not great, in the Presidents Cup.

3. Max Homa: Homa was fantastic in the Presidents Cup and has already won this season. Could easily be No. 1 in this rundown.

4. Tom Kim: Kim was a star at Quail Hollow, and he seemed to inspire the Internationals to a respectable performance. He's in for a breakout year.

5. Taylor Montgomery: Montgomery played great at the Fortinet, and he's one of those players who could quickly win out on the PGA Tour.

6. Seamus Power: Power finished T-30 in the Sanderson Farms, which is a respectable finish after not having played since the BMW Championship.

7. Brian Harman: Some people like to rag on Brian Harman, but the man is in the top 40 in the world and just came off a great season.

8. Aaron Wise: Wise enjoyed a resurgency last season, and he's got a good feel for this golf course. Plenty of reason to like him this week.

9. Denny McCarthy: McCarthy made a nice Friday move at the Sanderson and then kind of sputtered out. He comes back to a venue he likes.

10. Matthew NeSmith: This is really a spot to highlight a guy who finished well on Sunday in Mississippi and likes TPC Summerlin.