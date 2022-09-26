2022 Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the start of a new season -- the final wraparound season -- with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. This is a tournament that has produced a kind of wide variety of winners, but long hitters seem to have taken the day of late.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship One and Done picks

Denny McCarthy: Denny has played well here the two of the last three times out, finishing in the top seven.

Sahith Theegala: Sahith's run last season really began here with a T-8, so maybe his first win comes here.

Sam Burns: I think Burns is probably gassed, but he's also not too thrilled with his unfortunate week at the Presidents Cup.

Sepp Straka: It's hard to predict when Straka will play well, so you could roll the dice on him this week.

My pick this week is Sahith Theegala.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks