2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since June 2021 and where they landed in the model:

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Cam Davis - No. 29

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Collin Morikawa - No. 3

The Northern Trust: Tony Finau - No. 18

BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay - No. 2

Sanderson Farms Championship: Sam Burns - No. 1

Shriners Children's Open: Sungjae Im - No. 18

The CJ Cup at Summit: Rory McIlroy - No. 12

Zozo Championship: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 17

World Wide Technology Championship: Viktor Hovland - No. 2

The RSM Classic: Talor Gooch - No. 16

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Cameron Smith - No. 15

Sony Open in Hawaii: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 9

Farmers Insurance Open: Luke List - No. 37

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Tom Hoge - No. 42

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Scottie Scheffler - No. 11

The Genesis Invitational: Joaquin Niemann - No. 26

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scottie Scheffler - No. 4

The Players Championship: Cameron Smith - No. 14

Valspar Championship: Sam Burns - No. 7

The Masters: Scottie Scheffler - No. 4

RBC Heritage: Jordan Spieth - No. 27

Mexico Open at Vidanta: Jon Rahm - No. 1

Wells Fargo Championship: Max Homa - No. 19

PGA Championship: Justin Thomas - No. 6

Charles Schwab Challenge: Sam Burns - No. 3

RBC Canadian Open: Rory McIlroy - No. 3

US Open: Matt Fitzpatrick - No. 13

Travelers Championship: Xander Schauffele - No. 1

Genesis Scottish Open: Xander Schauffele - No. 3

The Open: Cameron Smith - No. 16

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

