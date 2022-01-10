2022 Sony Open in Hawaii expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

2022 SONY OPEN IN HAWAII: Tournament Model | Rankings | Betting Odds | DFS picks | One and Done | Discord

Here are our 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii preview

The Sony Open in Hawaii kicks off the PGA Tour's calendar year for many players and non-stop golf through the middle of next December. Waialae Country Club has been the one and only host of the tournament, and the Seth Raynor design is a great watch on TV. It's not a tough golf course if you're playing well, but it can rise up and bite you if you're off.

The Sony Open has plenty of horse-for-course plays, and the 24 players coming from Kapalua should be tipped to do well. But many of these players are rusty, having not competed in an official event since at least November. Without consistent play, it's hard to rank the field.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings: Top 10 expert picks

OG1. Bryson DeChambeau: At first blush, Bryson should slay at Waialae. It's short and a pretty easy course. Then again, bombers don't typically win here. (DeChambeau WD'd on Monday morning.)

1. Cameron Smith: Smith won at Kapalua and is clearly a player in better shape than we last saw him. He was hitting the pulp out of the ball in the TOC. Add length to his game, and he's a pick a lot of weeks.

2. Sungjae Im: Sungjae playing this event is great. His short game and approach play are fabulous, and he should be a contender this week.

3. Marc Leishman: Leish looked solid in the Tournament of Champions, and he has an affinity for Hawaii events, including the Sony.

4. Kevin Kisner: Kisner was more than respectable to start the year, and again, he's the kind of player who loves Waialae because it's short enough for him.

5. Corey Conners: Conners has to be a consideration -- maybe not a top-10 player, but still -- most weeks. He's a consistently good ballstriker, and that's going to make you a lot of money on Tour.

6. Kevin Na: Na could be as high as fourth on this list, really. The defending champion held up well at Kapalua, although the walk-in putts were not completely dialed in yet.

7. Abraham Ancer: Ancer won his PGA Tour event at Southwind, which is a fairly tight course. I'm going to make a bit of a leap to compare Southwind to Waialae.

8. Webb Simpson: Simpson is a regular stud here, almost on the level of Charles Howell III. Last year wasn't great for him, but this is a good place to climb again.

9. Talor Gooch: Going to stick with Gooch in the top 10 here. T-15 at Kapalua is nice, and his win at the RSM came on a classic course like Waialae.