2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions best bets, betting trends

With the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions set to begin, it's time to wrap up your final betting card for the first PGA Tour event of the year.

I'm taking a look at some betting trends heading into the PGA Tour winners-only tournament at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, and, for GNN members, I'll share my final betting card for the tournament.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting trends

BetMGM tells us that there's been some mild line movement this week on players at the top of the board: Jon Rahm (+800 up to +900), Xander Schauffele (+1400 down to +1200) and Patrick Cantley (+1100 up to +1200). They have the most tickets and highest handle on Patrick Reed (9.5 percent of tickets and 12.1 percent of handle), with Xander Schauffele second in each (7.3 percent of tickets and 10.8 percent of handle).

Here's a look at the biggest movers, up or down, from open to now:

PLAYER OPEN NOW DELTA Patrick Reed 3300 2800 500 Tony Finau 3300 2800 500 Xander Schauffele 1400 1200 200 Sungjae Im 2200 2500 -300 Harris English 3000 3300 -300 Abraham Ancer 2500 2800 -300 Brooks Koepka 2500 3000 -500 Jason Kokrak 2200 3300 -1100 Si Woo Kim 6600 8000 -1400 Joel Dahmen 6600 8000 -1400 Billy Horschel 5000 6600 -1600 Garrick Higgo 10000 12500 -2500 Cam Davis 10000 12500 -2500 Stewart Cink 12500 15000 -2500 Branden Grace 10000 12500 -2500 Erik van Rooyen 6600 10000 -3400 K.H. Lee 6600 10000 -3400 Kevin Kisner 10000 15000 -5000

One thing to remember, though, is, according to Bookies.com, no golfer with closing odds higher than +1500 has won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in four of the past five years.

Here's how winners opened the week:

2017: Justin Thomas (+1600)

2018: Dustin Johnson (+700)

2019: Xander Schauffele (+2000)

2020: Justin Thomas (+500)

2021: Harris English (+3300)

