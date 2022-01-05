2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions best bets, betting trends

With the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions set to begin, it's time to wrap up your final betting card for the first PGA Tour event of the year.
I'm taking a look at some betting trends heading into the PGA Tour winners-only tournament at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, and, for GNN members, I'll share my final betting card for the tournament.
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting trends
BetMGM tells us that there's been some mild line movement this week on players at the top of the board: Jon Rahm (+800 up to +900), Xander Schauffele (+1400 down to +1200) and Patrick Cantley (+1100 up to +1200). They have the most tickets and highest handle on Patrick Reed (9.5 percent of tickets and 12.1 percent of handle), with Xander Schauffele second in each (7.3 percent of tickets and 10.8 percent of handle).
Here's a look at the biggest movers, up or down, from open to now:
|PLAYER
|OPEN
|NOW
|DELTA
|Patrick Reed
|3300
|2800
|500
|Tony Finau
|3300
|2800
|500
|Xander Schauffele
|1400
|1200
|200
|Sungjae Im
|2200
|2500
|-300
|Harris English
|3000
|3300
|-300
|Abraham Ancer
|2500
|2800
|-300
|Brooks Koepka
|2500
|3000
|-500
|Jason Kokrak
|2200
|3300
|-1100
|Si Woo Kim
|6600
|8000
|-1400
|Joel Dahmen
|6600
|8000
|-1400
|Billy Horschel
|5000
|6600
|-1600
|Garrick Higgo
|10000
|12500
|-2500
|Cam Davis
|10000
|12500
|-2500
|Stewart Cink
|12500
|15000
|-2500
|Branden Grace
|10000
|12500
|-2500
|Erik van Rooyen
|6600
|10000
|-3400
|K.H. Lee
|6600
|10000
|-3400
|Kevin Kisner
|10000
|15000
|-5000
One thing to remember, though, is, according to Bookies.com, no golfer with closing odds higher than +1500 has won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in four of the past five years.
Here's how winners opened the week:
2017: Justin Thomas (+1600)
2018: Dustin Johnson (+700)
2019: Xander Schauffele (+2000)
2020: Justin Thomas (+500)
2021: Harris English (+3300)
