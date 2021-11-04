French Open to return to 2022 European Tour schedule

After two years away from the European Tour docket, the French Open is set to return to the 2022 schedule.

Le Golf National near Paris will again serve as host of the €3 million event, scheduled to be played Sept. 22-25 at during the same week and at the same site as the 2018 Ryder Cup. The event, put on with the Fédération Française de Golf, was canceled in each of the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As one of our most historic tournaments, the Open de France has been sorely missed for the last two years, so naturally we are delighted to confirm its return to our schedule in 2022," said Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive.

“We are also looking forward with great anticipation to going back to Le Golf National which is undoubtedly one of Europe’s leading venues and which provides such a strong test for our players."

The French Open was scheduled to be played from May 6-9 in 2021, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event that was to be hosted by Gregory Havret. Havret was selected to host the event after it ultimately landed on the 2021 European Tour schedule despite not appearing in the initial schedule announcement. Based on the European Tour announcement, Havret does not appear to be host for the planned 2022 edition.

The full 2022 European Tour schedule has not been released.