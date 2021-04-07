European Tour postpones 2021 French Open amid COVID-19 spike in Europe

The European Tour announced Wednesday that it has postponed the 2021 French Open, which was originally scheduled to played just outside of Paris from May 6-9 at Le Golf National.

The decision was made in concert with the Fédération Française de Golf, and it was based on the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic in France and throughout Europe. French president Emmanuel Macron announced new restrictions last week which made it impossible for the tournament to be played in the flow of the current schedule given the volume of people involved and how many are traveling for other countries.

The European Tour and the FFG hope to reschedule the tournament for later in the season.

“It is clearly disappointing to have to postpone the Open de France, particularly after all the hard work and collaboration between ourselves, the FFG and the many stakeholders involved to stage the tournament in May. But we feel it is the responsible decision,” said Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive, in a statement.

“We have also had terrific support from host Grégory Havret and the 12 other French players who had committed to playing at Le Golf National and we will therefore continue to look at all options in the hope of playing the tournament later this year.”

Havret was selected to host the event after it ultimately landed on the 2021 European Tour schedule despite not appearing in the initial schedule announcement.

The European Tour is looking to fill the May 6-9 date with an alternate event.