2021 European Tour schedule features 42 events, with many returning to the docket

The 2021 European Tour schedule features 42 tournaments, starting in January and running through November, with 18 of those events rescheduled after cancelation in 2020.
The biggest changes to the European Tour schedule involve bringing back postponed tournaments and trying to keep them clustered together to minimize travel.
The UK Swing will come back in 2021 after its successful creation last year, and there will continue to be a charitable component along with a swing-long money list.
The Cyprian double, however, is not coming back.
Among events leaving the schedule are the Turkish Airlines Open, Maybank Championship and French Open. Some events, like those played in South Africa typically at the start of a season, were played in 2020. Some events, like those in Australia and parts of Asia, have been postponed already due to the pandemic.
Since the schedule was announced, two events have been added to the schedule: the French Open and a second event in Kenya, played Tuesday through Saturday while opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
2021 European Tour schedule
- Jan. 21-24 -- Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Jan. 28-31 -- Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates GC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Feb. 4-7 -- Saudi International, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
- Feb. 25-28 -- WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City, Mexico
- March 4-7 -- Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman
- March 11-14 -- Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Education City GC, Doha, Qatar
- March 18-21 -- Magical Kenya Open, Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya
- March 23-26 -- Kenya Savannah Classic, Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya
- March 24-28 -- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas, USA
- April 8-11 -- Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia, USA
- April 15-18 -- Tenerife Open, Golf Costa Adeje, Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
- April 22-25 -- Gran Canaria Open, TBA
- April 29 - May 2 -- Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
- May 6-9 -- French Open, Le Golf National, Paris, France
- May 12-15 -- Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
- May 20-23 -- PGA Championship, Kiawah Island (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island, S.C., USA
- May 27-30 -- Made in Himmerland, Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark
- June 3-6 -- Porsche European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
- June 10-13 -- Scandinavian Mixed, Vallda G&CC, Kungsbacka, Gothenburg, Sweden
- June 17-20 -- US Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), La Jolla, Calif., USA
- June 24-27 -- BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
- July 1-4 -- Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Republic of Ireland
- July 8-11 -- Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
- July 15-18 -- The Open Championship, Royal St. George's Golf Club, Sandwich, England
- July 22-25 -- Wales Open, Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales
- July 29 - Aug. 1 -- UK Event Confirmed TBA
- July 29 - Aug. 1 -- Olympic Men's Golf Tournament -- Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan
- Aug. 5-8 -- Hero Open, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
- Aug. 5-8 -- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Aug. 19-22 -- D+D Real Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
- Aug. 26-29 -- Omega European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
- Sept. 2-5 -- Italian Open, Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy
- Sept. 9-12 -- BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
- Sept. 16-19 -- KLM Open, Bernardus Golf, Cromvorit, Netherlands
- Sept. 24-26 -- The Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits GC (Straits Course), Kohler, Wisc., USA
- Sept. 30 - Oct. 3 -- Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course St. Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland, Scotland
- Oct. 7-10 -- Open de Espana, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
- Oct. 14-17 -- Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
- Oct. 21-24 -- Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
- Oct. 28-31 -- WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China
- Oct. 28-31 -- Hero Indian Open, TBA, India
- Nov. 4-7 -- Volvo China Open, Genzan CC, Shenzhen, China
- Nov. 11-14 -- Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
- Nov. 18-21 -- DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates