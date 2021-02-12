2021 European Tour schedule features 42 events, with many returning to the docket

The 2021 European Tour schedule features 42 tournaments, starting in January and running through November, with 18 of those events rescheduled after cancelation in 2020.

The biggest changes to the European Tour schedule involve bringing back postponed tournaments and trying to keep them clustered together to minimize travel.

The UK Swing will come back in 2021 after its successful creation last year, and there will continue to be a charitable component along with a swing-long money list.

The Cyprian double, however, is not coming back.

Among events leaving the schedule are the Turkish Airlines Open, Maybank Championship and French Open. Some events, like those played in South Africa typically at the start of a season, were played in 2020. Some events, like those in Australia and parts of Asia, have been postponed already due to the pandemic.

Since the schedule was announced, two events have been added to the schedule: the French Open and a second event in Kenya, played Tuesday through Saturday while opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

2021 European Tour schedule