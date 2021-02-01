French Open finds May spot on 2021 European Tour schedule

A huge, glaring tournament was missing from the initial release of the 2021 European Tour schedule. Now, the French Open is back on the docket and will be played in May.

The European Tour and the Fédération Française de Golf have announced the tournament, played since 1906, will return to the schedule from May 6-9 and be held at Le Golf National, the tournament's long-running modern home. This year will mark the 19th-consecutive playing of the event at Le Golf National, just outside of Paris.

Gregory Havret will now be the official tournament host, as well, marking a first for the event in having a host. The Tour expects a strong French representation in the event.

"The Open de France means so much not only to golf fans in France but also to all of the French players, as shown by the commitment made today by so many of my fellow professionals to the event," Havret said. "We are all delighted it will be returning to Le Golf National this May."

The tournament moves from a fall date back into the spring, where it was most recently on the European Tour schedule from 1999-2002.

The 2021 Open de France will have a prize fund of €1.5 million. Nicolas Colsaerts, the winner from 2019, will be defending champion, as the French Open was one of many tournaments forced to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.