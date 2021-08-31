2021 Tour Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Tour Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Tour Championship, ending the PGA Tour season with the pot of gold that is the FedEx Cup and its $15 million first-place prize. A lot of leagues don't have picks this week because of the starting-strokes format. Some leagues make picks including the handicaps, and some do it without. So, I'm going to offer some suggestions with and without strokes.

2021 Tour Championship One and Done picks

With strokes

Jon Rahm: Rahm should love this golf course, and he's not all that far behind the handicapped lead of Patrick Cantlay.

Justin Thomas: JT is figuring out some things, and he's seen success at East Lake in the past.

Without strokes

Harris English: English should play this golf course well, as it lines up with what he does best.

Sam Burns: Burns is new to this event, but like English, has a profile that should stack up nicely.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks