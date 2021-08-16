2021 The Northern Trust one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 The Northern Trust and Barradua Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the The Northern Trust, played for the final time and starting the FedEx Cup playoffs. Liberty National Golf Club hosts the event, which plays tight off the tee in a number of areas. The targets are a good size, but the best players will be those who master the approach shots to demanding landing areas.

2021 The Northern Trust One and Done picks

Collin Morikawa: We want ballstriker this week. We got one here.

Corey Conners: If you're looking to go a little off the mainstream, Conners has to be a first look.

Russell Henley: Despite the letdown at Greensboro on Sunday, Henley gains a lot of strokes without a whole lot of deviation.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth is gaining strokes in spades this year, and he's been somewhat under the radar despite all of that success.

Justin Thomas: JT has not enjoyed his best season, but he is a strong approach player and is due for an upgrade in his putting.

Brooks Koepka: A top-15 player in the field in strokes gained on the approach, Brooks should be interested this week.

My pick is Brooks Koepka. He's one of the few stars I haven't yet used this season.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks