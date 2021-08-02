2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barradua Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Barracuda Championship, with the opposite-field event back against the Memphis event. Almost all of the top 50 is in Memphis, and there are a lot of hungry players in the Tahoe area.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational One and Done picks

Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz has been in the top six here in both WGC editions, and he's been playing great golf overall.

Brooks Koepka: Koepka likes this venue and hasn't finished worse than second.

Webb Simpson: Simpson finished T-19 in the Open, ending a skid of some bad starts. He likes this venue.

Jason Kokrak: Kokrak feels like a tremendous fit for this venue, which is a little tight, but not too tight.

Daniel Berger: Berger has been strong in the last two majors in which he has played, and he's won at this venue.

Louis Oosthuizen: Louis has proven he can play great anywhere at anytime, so why not again in Memphis?

My pick is Louis Oosthuizen. Let's not fight his wave.

2021 Barracuda Championship One and Done picks

Emiliano Grillo: It's really difficult to love Grillo, but he's also conistent and earns a lot of money. Good for oppo events.

Stephan Jaeger: Jaeger is a win away from the PGA Tour through a Battlefield Promotion and has been enjoying a great year.

Matt Kuchar: Seriously, Matt Kuchar is in this field. That seems crazy, but he's competing.

Troy Merritt: Merritt has been playing well, and this event owes him one after some heartbreak last year.

Mito Pereira: Mito almost medaled in Tokyo, and he's going to become a big player.

My pick is Mito Pereira. I love this guy, and I think he's ready to take the big leap.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks