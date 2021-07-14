2021 British Open Championship, Barbasol Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 British Open Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the British Open Championship, which is back after a year away as the only men's major not played in calendar 2020.

Royal St. George's -- also sometimes just called Sandwich -- in England is a great host, having produced a dramatic Open in 2011 and an emotional champion in Darren Clarke.

Also a heads up that I made my one-and-done pick last week before Cam Davis finished his win at the Rocket Mortgage. But, hey, I made the pick and he made the cut.

2021 British Open Championship One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: Rahm is clearly playing the best golf on the planet right now, and it would be hard to not like him given how he plays in links conditions.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa should be a consideration pretty much every week. He's just such a good ballstriker that it's impossible to ignore him.

Viktor Hovland: Hovland is very quietly playing good golf. He won in Germany on the European Tour and has been relaxing a little in preparation for the Open.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick has been phenomenal this season, and he's on a course that should play to his strengths.

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler hasn't been closing things out, but he's getting there often, particularly in the last two majors.

My pick is Scottie Scheffler. A Texan can play links-style golf and come out with the claret jug.

2021 Barbasol Championship One and Done picks

Seamus Power: Power has been on a bit of a tear of late, and that's the kind of guy we want to like going into a field with a lot of guys catching rare starts.

Chesson Hadley: Chessie absolutely should have won at Congaree, but he couldn't finish the deal. Showed up for a little while at the Deere before fading.

Charl Schwartzel: The highest-ranked player in the field has showed flashes of getting back to his old self.

Scott Brown: Scott had a hole-in-one at the Rocket Mortgage, and he finished well in the Deere. This is the level of event where he saves his card.

My pick is Seamus Power. Going to feel the hot hand on this one.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks