2021 RBC Heritage DraftKings daily fantasy golf picks

Each week, including this week’s 2021 RBC Heritage, Golf News Net offers daily fantasy (DFS) golf advice, picks, lineups and tips for DraftKings PGA Tour games, scrutinizing the pricing model and looking for players who will perform best in both guaranteed prize pool (GPP) events and cash games.

2021 RBC Heritage DraftKings picks

Each week, we’ll offer players in 3-5 buckets of pricing so as to offer some mix-and-matching with your lineups based on our recommendations.

Finish Trends

Recent PGA Tour Trends

We start by looking at the recent past, back at players who have finished inside the top 15 in the last five individual PGA Tour events.

Rafael Campos – 2 – T-3 Puerto Rico Open, T-2 Corales Puntacana

Corey Conners – 3 – T-3 Arnold Palmer Invitational, T-14 Valero Texas Open, T-8 Masters

Brice Garnett – 2 – T-5 Puerto Rico Open, T-9 Corales Puntacana

Emiliano Grillo – 2 – T-11 Puerto Rico Open, T-6 Corales Puntacana

Charley Hoffman – 2 – T-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational, 2nd Valero Texas Open

Chris Kirk – 2 – T-8 Arnold Palmer Invitational, T-6 Valero Texas Open

Andrew Putnam – 2 – T-5 Puerto Rico Open, T-4 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Chase Seiffert – 2 – T-15 Puerto Rico Open, T-3 The Honda Classic

Will Zalatoris – 2 – T-10 Arnold Palmer Invitational, 2nd Masters

Event Finish History

We like to look for potential horses for courses with most PGA Tour events, particularly those with regular host courses. We’re looking at players who have advanced to the knockout stage multiple times in the two times this event has been played.

Patrick Cantlay – 3

Matt Fitzpatrick – 2

Branden Grace – 2

Bill Haas – 2

Si Woo Kim – 2

Kevin Kisner – 2

Russell Knox – 2

Matt Kuchar – 2

William McGirt – 2

Kevin Na – 2

JT Poston – 2

Ian Poulter – 4

Webb Simpson – 3

Kevin Streelman – 2

Michael Thompson – 2

Course Fits

It seems to me the best way to use Strokes Gained data is to give a sense of a course fit. My working theory is a player is a course fit — or a potential course fit, at least — if their Strokes Gained breakout when they finish in the top 25 is similar to the average for top-25 finishers at this week’s event.

Here’s our breakdown this week:

Putting: 34%

Tee to Green: 66%

Over the Top: 18%

Approach: 33%

Around the Green: 15%

Some fits include:

Matthew NeSmith

Shane Lowry

Matt Wallace

Chris Kirk

Daniel Berger

Sungjae Im

Strokes Gained T2G Trends

It’s important when looking at current form to see which players are overperforming and underperforming their long-term trends (last 50 tournaments) compared to short-term trends (last 10 tournaments).

Here are the overperformers:

Hagy, Brandon: 2.022

Haas, Bill: 1.74

Choi, K.J.: 1.629

Wallace, Matt: 1.53

Willett, Danny: 1.419

Smith, Cameron: 1.415

Streb, Robert: 1.392

Cantlay, Patrick: 1.215

Campos, Rafael: 1.133

Morikawa, Collin: 1.059

Here are the underperformers:

Gligic, Michael: -2.8

Bryan, Wesley: -2.035

Swafford, Hudson: -1.876

Johnson, Zach: -1.856

Watney, Nick: -1.644

Sabbatini, Rory: -1.592

English, Harris: -1.307

Shelton, Robby: -1.185

Schenk, Adam: -1.049

Augenstein, John: -1.009

We also have a new tool which looks at SG T2G over the last 30 tournaments and a player’s relative variance, showing you which players are the most consistent from week to week. Check it out!

This week’s model

Check it out here.

Also, we’ve updated our tools comparing players’ strokes gained by course length and par, as well strokes gained putting by grass!

2021 RBC Heritage DraftKings recommendations

$10,000 and up

We have six players in this group, and I like Webb, Morikawa, Cam Smith and Berger.

$8,000-$9,999

We have 17 players in this group, and this is where we want to make a lineup. I like Zalatoris, Conners, Fitzpatrick, Harman, Lowry, Na.

$7,001-$7,999

DraftKings typically breaks the rest of the field in half at the $7,000 mark. Si Woo, Bob MacIntyre, Charley Hoffman, Branden Grace, Ian Poulter (only as horse-for-course), Matt Wallace, Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Kevin Streelman, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson, Michael Thompson. Could take a flier on JT Poston, but there’s so much value in this range that he’s hard to like.

Below or at $7,000

We’re looking for bargains in this range. Denny McCarthy feels like Wes Bryan in terms of profile. Doug Ghim, Andrew Putnam, Matthew NeSmith (S.C. native), maybe Chase Seiffert.

A sample RBC Heritage DraftKings GPP lineup